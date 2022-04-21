Brenda Hattaway

Brenda Gail Craven Hattaway, 75, of Carrollton passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Ms. Hattaway was born to the late Harold C. Craven and Doris Boyd Craven on Sept. 7, 1946, in Carroll County.
Brenda obtained her Master’s degree from the University of West Georgia and completed her Doctorate course work from Georgia State University. She was retired assistant director with CTECS.
Brenda was a very active member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church where she was a Vestry senior warden, ECW president, lay reader, Acolyte and mentor for Education Ministry.
Brenda is survived by numerous cousins and friends and was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 606 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117 or any Animal Rescue Organization.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.