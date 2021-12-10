Ms. Brenda Gail Craven Hattaway, age 75, of Carrollton passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated and a memorial service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 606 Newnan Street, Carrollton, GA 30117 or any Animal Rescue Organization. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
