Brenda Ann Moore Engelbird, of Temple, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Atlanta, daughter of the late James Woodrow Moore and Georgia Oder Story Moore.
Mrs. Engelbird worked for the Paulding County Board of Commissioners and was a member of Temple United Methodist Church.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Don Engelbird; children, Greg and Vicki Powell of Canton, Charles and Connie Powell of Cumming, Joseph and Jennifer Engelbird of Carrollton, Jason Engelbird of Temple, and Heather Engelbird of Temple; a sister, Kathryn Moore of Dallas; grandchildren, Kristin Caceres, Kandace Guider, Sara Engelbird, Emma Engelbird, Josie Engelbird, Hattie Engelbird, Alexandra Powell, Katherine Powell, Ivan Engelbird, Valen Engelbird; and five great-grandchildren.
The family received friends on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Marc Dwiggins officiating. Joe Engelbird, Jason Engelbird, Charles Powell, Ben Guider, James Guider and Allen Wynn will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Liberty Christian Church Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Temple United Methodist Church.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
