Brenda Davis

Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 6:34 pm
Mrs. Brenda Walker Davis, age 75, of Carrolton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Mrs. Davis was born on December 6, 1946 in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joseph T. “Bud” Walker and Wilma Wessinger Walker.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and had worked for Bowdon Hospital, Carrollton Nursing and Rehabilitation and was of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by her husband of 57 ½ years, Rev. Cecil Davis; son, Garrett Davis; grandchild, Tiffane Taylor Flores; great-granddaughter, Ariel MacKenzie Flores; brother, Anthony Walker; and sister Pansy Willis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, D.J. Davis; grandchild, Logan McKenzie; sister, Phyllis Cotton; brother, Willie J. “Buddy” Walker.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Davis, Rev. Daniel Kendrick, Rev. Randy King and Rev. Keith Hancock, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
