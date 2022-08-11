Brenda Davis

Mrs. Brenda Walker Davis, age 75, of Carrolton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Mrs. Davis was born on December 6, 1946 in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joseph T. “Bud” Walker and Wilma Wessinger Walker.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Sunday, August 14, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Aug 14
Memorial Service
Sunday, August 14, 2022
3:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
