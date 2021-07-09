Brenda Shalett Boyd, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on July 4, 2021.
She was born on March 9, 1960, in Carrollton, to the late W. J. Cooley and Mary Frances Boyd Farmer.
She is survived by her loving father, J.W. Farmer, and stepmother, Hazel Cooley.
She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and worked as an Administrative Assistant at Burwell Psychoeducational Center for more than 40 years.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowdon. She enjoyed cooking, eating crab legs, traveling, teaching and taking care of others.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Cooley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, David Knight, of Carrollton; her two sons, Demetrius Boyd, and James Knight; her godchildren, Allison Brown, Marshawn Farrish, Niyla Denson, Tytan Towns, Shannon Morris, Joshua Wheeler, and Shirley Hardy; six grandchildren, Josh Knight, Benjamin Knight, Jedidiah Knight, Chianne Baily, David L. Knight, Achantise Casson, and Malasia Casson; sisters and brother-in-law, Sonya and Pastor Ricky Mitchell, Melissa Perry, Tequila Farmer, and Angela Cooley; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Reginald “Sam” and Hopegude Boyd, and Scotty and Susan Cooley.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at noon from First Baptist Church of Bowdon with Rev. Aaron Kight and Rev. Nick Reese officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with Joshua Mitchell, Jeff Brown, Joshua Wheeler, Truitt Moten, David L. Knight, Joshua Knight, Benjamin Knight, and O’Brian Kimball serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
