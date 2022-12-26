Mrs. Brenda Ackey Williams, age 64, of Carrollton, GA died on December 23, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

Ms. Syconda "Big Bird" Walker, age 45, of Carrollton, GA died on December 25, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

