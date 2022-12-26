Mrs. Brenda Ackey Williams, age 64, of Carrollton, GA died on December 23, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Ms. Syconda "Big Bird" Walker, age 45, of Carrollton, GA died on December 25, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Mr. Jormonte R. Trice, age 21, of Atlanta, GA died on December 17, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Wings of Faith International Ministries, 1260 Old Conley Rd. Conley, GA 30288, Bishop Dreyfus C. Smith, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Kennedy Memorial Garden, Ellenwood, GA. Viewing will be Wednesday December 28, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St, Riverdale, GA 30274. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Mr. William E. Smith, age 87, of Bremen, GA died on December 20, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Antioch Baptist Church Bremen, 715 Tallapoosa St. Bremen, GA 30110. Viewing will be Wednesday December 28, 2022 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Mother Easter Daniel, age 91, of Whitesburg, GA died on December 21, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Wade Winters, Eulogist. Viewing will be Wednesday December 28, 2022 from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
