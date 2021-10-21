The Bremen Lady Blue Devils advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class A/AA volleyball tournament with a 3-0 victory over Oglethorpe County.
They move on to the second-round against ACE Charter on Saturday.
Central advanced to the second round with a sweep of New Hampstead.
The Lady Lions now take on Northwest Whitfield. Northwest Whitfield knocked off Mt. Zion-Jonesboro.
The Villa Rica Lady Wildcats volleyball team ended its season in the first-round of the GHSA Class AAAAA state tournament with a loss to Jackson.
Jackson swept the Lady Wildcats 3-0.
Villa Rica ended its season with a 22-12 record.
Carrollton also ended its season with a loss to Squoyah.
The Lady Trojans ended the year with a 21-22 record.
