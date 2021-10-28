The Bremen High School volleyball team’s hopes of advancing to the Class A/AA Final Four ended Wednesday afternoon when Pace Academy came to town and swept the Lady Blue Devils.
After a close first match that saw Bremen lead early, Pace rallied from behind to win 25-22.
Pace then closed out the match with a pair of 25-11 and 25-9 victories.
Bremen ended its season with a 32-10 record.
Bremen beat Oglethorpe County and ACE Academy to open the postseason.
The Lady Blue Devils entered the playoffs as a No. 1 seed after winning the Region 5-AA title.
The Central Lady Lions also played in the GHSA volleyball postseason.
Central beat New Hampstead in the first round of the Class AAAA tournament before falling to Northwest Whitfield.
Central finished the year 22-25.
Villa Rica lost its first-round match to Jackson and ended its year 22-12.
The Carrollton Lady Trojans were swept by Sequoyah in the Class AAAAAA first round.
Carrollton ended its season with a 21-22 record.
