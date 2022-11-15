When you visit Reese Slaughter in his Bremen home, there is no question as to where his college allegiance lies.
War Eagle! The Auburn University battle cry for generations speaks loudly and clearly from where he and wife Mary have lived on Laurel Street for many years. The golf cart that he uses to traverse the hill to get from the front of his house to the baseman is painted, as expected, in blue and orange and features a large "AU" logo.
From the Auburn banner hanging outside his home to the vast array of Tiger memorabilia upstairs and downstairs, Slaughter is clearly an Auburn Man through and through.
And well he should be. After all, he was recognized earlier this fall at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium on "The Loveliest Village on the Plains" as the Tigers' oldest living football player. He turned 97 on May 10.
Born on an Alabama farm, the affable Slaughter attended Camp Hill High School in Tallapoosa County, Ala., a small community of less than 1,000 residents located 90 miles southeast of Birmingham and 20 miles northwest of Auburn. He only played one season of football at Camp Hill as a 135-pound eighth grader on the varsity as a running back.
"But that was the end of my high school football career, because the team's only coach left for another school," he explained, "so I focused on basketball and became a starter."
His coach thought he possibly had the makings of a football player because of his speed and agility so he took him to Auburn following graduation in 1944 to meet the Tiger coach at the time, Carl Voyles.
However, since World War II was raging, the local draft board snapped him up. With his college plans put on hold, he joined the Navy at 19-years old and swapped a possible spot on the Auburn football team for a stint on the aircraft carrier, USS Midway. Since he had attended mechanics school before shipping out, he was assigned responsibilities for maintaining a fighter plane aboard the Midway.
With the war over in 1945, Slaughter's concerns about not being able to afford college were put to rest with the advent of the newly instituted GI Bill which paid education expenses for returning veterans.
But then another stumbling block arose.
"As part of the GI Bill, I had to go to Fort Benning for testing," Slaughter explained, "and the doctors there told me that I had contracted rheumatic fever, would not be able to live a normal life, and certainly would not be able to play football."
"But my family prayed — and you know my mother had a direct line to the man upstairs — and when I went back for retesting the rheumatic fever had disappeared," he added.
Now, with his future of playing football at Auburn back in sight and the promise of a scholarship from head coach Carl Voyles, Slaughter was set to wear the Blue and Orange. He was a reserve running back with the 1947 Tiger team, lived in the athletic residence hall and wore jersey No. 22.
But then another problem arose: Voyles was fired. With Voyles's dismissal, the promise of a scholarship left with him. Despite being bothered with leg issues, he managed to take part in spring practice in 1948 under new coach Earl Brown but no longer lived in the athletic dorm. Instead, he took up residence in the coach's office.
Later that year, while taking Saturday classes at Auburn and working toward a degree in physical education and with the recommendation of former Auburn multi-sport star Joel Eaves, Slaughter coached the football team at Lyman Ward Academy in his hometown of Camp Hill from 1949 to 1951, while also coaching boys basketball and baseball at a school near Andalusia.
While coaching three sports at two different schools, Slaughter spent his Saturdays taking classes at Auburn while working on a degree in physical education.
Things were different back then, especially when it came to high school coaching.
In 1952, venerable Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan recommended Slaughter for the assistant football coach's spot at Hogansville High School, Ga. where he won a state championship in his first season. He later coached at Dadeville High (Ala.) for three years and then spent three years leading the Rockmart High Yellow Jackets.
While in Dadeville, he became friends with the supervisor of the school nutrition program. He and Mary have been married for 64 years.
During his tenure at Rockmart, Slaughter developed stomach issues.
"The doctor told me I had an occupational challenge," he said, "so I got out of coaching —for a while, anyway."
Then Bremen High School came calling. He retired from the Blue Devils post in 1982.
