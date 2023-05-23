Bremen High School sophomore Emma Marshall finished the 3A state golf tournament in the top five of individual competitors, hitting a 72 in round one and an 80 in round two for fourth place.
On the par-72 course, Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus, Ga., this performance put Marshall at eight over par, edging out fifth place by two strokes.
Day one of the event saw Marshall break even on the course with a 72. Hitting a bogey on hole three (340-yard, par-four) and a birdie on hole seven (450-yard, par-5) Marshall was even after the front nine.
She then started the back nine off strong with two-straight birdies, moving to two under, but bogeys on 12 and 14 evened her scorecard back out, and it would stay this way after a birdie on 16 and a bogey on 18.
Day two went a bit differently for the young Lady Blue Devil, as she suffered a pair of double bogeys and a triple bogey in her 80-stroke round two. Despite birdies on holes seven and eleven, Marshall's overall score shifted from an even par after day one to eight over on day two.
Still, she maintained her spot in the top five, and Savannah Christian's Mary Miller took the top spot as the low medalist, going into round two at eight under par and finishing the tournament at seven under. Savannah Christian also took home the team title, hitting a 488.
As for Bremen's boys team, made up of Alex McBrayer, Barrett Greenhaw, Chase Bilbo, Tyler Clark, Cam O'Neal and Brody Barrow, they finished in ninth overall out of 12 teams with a 653 combined score.
McBrayer and Greenhaw paced the Blue Devils' individual standings, tied for 14th place with a two-round total of 156 each. McBrayer was tied for 8th with a 76 in round one but fell to 14th with an 80 on day two, while Greenhaw caught up with McBrayer in the standings by hitting a 75 in round two.
The remainder of the two-round combined scores go as follows: Bilbo - 163, Clark - 178, O'Neal - 184, Barrow - 186.
Wesleyan High School took home the team state championship, while Brycen Jones of Thomasville took home the low medalist spot for the boys at two under par.
The 3A boys event was held at Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland, Ga.
