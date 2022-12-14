On Monday, Bremen City Schools Board of Education held their final meeting before the holiday season begins. On the agenda for discussion were a few new business items, informational items, and a few personnel items ranging from retirees, new hire recommendations, and performance supplements for sports directors and coaches.

The 2023 Work Session and Board meeting schedule was presented to the staff last Friday for their review, according to Superintendent Shannon Christian. A use of facilities request for the Bremen Takedown Club to be able to use the Bremen High School Wrestling Complex was presented to the board for approval last month, but the liability Insurance Certificate was not yet received. That now has been acquired and Bremen City Schools are listed as a certificate holder so they will be resubmitting that, according to Christian. And lastly tuition fees for out-of-district students was discussed.

