On Monday, Bremen City Schools Board of Education held their final meeting before the holiday season begins. On the agenda for discussion were a few new business items, informational items, and a few personnel items ranging from retirees, new hire recommendations, and performance supplements for sports directors and coaches.
The 2023 Work Session and Board meeting schedule was presented to the staff last Friday for their review, according to Superintendent Shannon Christian. A use of facilities request for the Bremen Takedown Club to be able to use the Bremen High School Wrestling Complex was presented to the board for approval last month, but the liability Insurance Certificate was not yet received. That now has been acquired and Bremen City Schools are listed as a certificate holder so they will be resubmitting that, according to Christian. And lastly tuition fees for out-of-district students was discussed.
“As most of you know, inflation has risen,” Christian said. “Thanks to Mr. Pullen who has pulled some inflationary numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They report that since July 1, 2020 to today, the cumulative inflation has risen 15.1 percent. In other words, that $1900, the services or people that we hire — a portion of a person that we hire — doesn't cost $1900 today. It costs $2,186.90, based on that inflation. That is something that we’ve had to take into account, and based on that, I am recommending a tuition amount for out-of-district students to begin the school year of 2024 of $2,250. In addition to that I recommend a 25 percent discount on tuition for children of Bremen City Schools staff; it currently stands at 10 percent discount to date.”
These three new items were approved by the board. Zoe Evans, the Assistant Superintendent made some announcements that highlights how well Bremen City Schools are doing academically and expresses the unwavering support the schools have received from various organizations and businesses in the area
“I am very excited to report that all of the Bremen City Schools, when it comes to content mastery, they got a score of 90 or higher. And the readiness score was really based on literacy and how well our students met some literacy goals and those scores are in the mid-80’s and above. All of those are higher than the state average,” Evans said. “At the beginning of the year in October, Carroll EMC, who is one of our partners, has something called Bright Idea grants and so when you pay your Carroll EMC bill, if you are a Carroll EMC customer, you can round up and part of that money goes to these Bright Idea grants. And so we are really excited that at Bremen City Schools, we have received $11,451 worth of Bright Idea grants. We had six recipients at Jones Elementary School, 4 recipients at Bremen Academy, and two at Bremen middle, and three at Bremen High School. So very proud of all of these teachers taking out extra time to submit the grant for special projects that they wanted to do in their classrooms and thanks to Carroll EMC for supporting our schools and our students.”
During Mr. Bill Garrett’s Special programs report, he stated that he and some of the school’s staff participated in a homeless collaboration with colleagues of Carroll County, Carrollton City, Haralson County, Douglas County, and Paulding County last week.
“That was a good meeting,” Garrett said. “Again, we are just trying to make sure we are not leaving any kids anywhere. As you all know, we’ve been transporting children from the motel, their attendance has improved, grades have improved, and that is a good thing.”
Garrett reported that currently, there are 11 homeless children attending the school.
Moving on to the personnel section of the meeting, according to Christian, Lee Detweiler in maintenance is retiring and his last day will be Jan 31, 2023. There also were two recommendations for community coaches for the Bremen High School Baseball Team and Bremen Middle School Wrestling — Carson Strickland and Austin Capes, respectively — that both received unanimous votes for approval.
“Down to the final items tonight, both of these items are examples of how our board is constantly looking at how to retain our people, what areas are we struggling to hire. Sometimes, there’s just not enough people out there and sometimes, our pay scale is off. Maybe we have other things to look at to get people in here to provide support for our schools. The first one that I am proud to present tonight is the performance supplement,” Christian said.
It is a pay structure for rewarding the coaches, Georgia High School Sponsored events, team coaches who are going the extra mile, specifically rewarding the people who, if they win a region championship, Elite 8, or the final 4, and even win a state championship.
“The board may pay a supplement to Bremen City School staff members up to the maximum percentages shown below,” Said Christian as he read the pay structure document constructed by the board. “These percentages paid are based upon each individual coach's supplement that they receive from the school district.”
The pay structure is as follows: for winning a region championship from any of the GHSA sport coaches and staff coaches will get an additional 20% supplement, Elite 8 will receive 25%, Final 4 will get 50%, and State Championship will receive 100%. This good news was presented to the coaches and athletic directors of Bremen City Schools on Tuesday afternoon. On top of the new pay structure, a new paraprofessionals pay schedule also was requested which will be discussed further at a later date.
