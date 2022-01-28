A 73-year-old Bremen woman was killed Tuesday evening while walking home from the store, Haralson County officials said.
Gertrude Clay was killed on Alabama Avenue in Bremen just south of Silver Leaf Parkway when she was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe. That area of Alabama Avenue doesn’t have any sidewalk. Curtis Jiles, 49, was driving south on the road while Clay was walking north, according to Konswello Monroe, of the Public Information Office of the Georgia State Patrol.
Trudy, as Clay was known by most people in Bremen, walked all over town, said Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson.
“She walks. She walks all the time,” Hutcheson said. “She had been to the store and was on the way back home.”
Clay was taken by ambulance to Higgins General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Hutcheson said.
Monroe said by email that Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.
No further information was available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.