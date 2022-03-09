A large crowd braved rainy weather to gather at Sewell Mill in Bremen for a forum hosted by law enforcement aimed at educating the public about drug abuse and overdose.
Led by Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams and Bremen police Chief Keith Pesnell, a panel that included Mayor Sharon Sewell, Drug Task Force Special Agent Steven Sweatt and Your Haven Executive Director Brandon Quesada as well as Coroner Patty Hutcheson.
Quesada told his story of addiction and recovery and told the crowd about “removing the stigma of drug addiction” to the crowd.
“We want to be able to raise awareness,” Quesada said in an interview after the event. “We want to erase the stigma behind incarceration and people that are addicted that they never get any better. Fortunately, with substance abuse being on the rise, it is possible to find help.”
Your Haven is a recovery support facility that opened in its current location in Buchanan late last year. Danielle Schiffbauer, director of the local Department of Family and Children Services, who also spoke at the event, was one of the board members who helped create the facility. It was modeled after recovery community organizations the board members had visited in other Georgia counties.
One of the main drugs of discussion in the event was fentanyl.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s website, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery. Fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance that is similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent. Under the supervision of a licensed medical professional, fentanyl has a legitimate medical use. Patients prescribed fentanyl should be monitored for potential misuse or abuse.
Illicit fentanyl, primarily manufactured in foreign clandestine labs and smuggled into the United States through Mexico, is being distributed across the country and sold on the illegal drug market. Fentanyl is being mixed in with other illicit drugs to increase the potency of the drug, sold as powders and nasal sprays, and increasingly pressed into pills made to look like legitimate prescription opioids. Because there is no official oversight or quality control, these counterfeit pills often contain lethal doses of fentanyl, with none of the promised drug.
There is significant risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl. Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction.
For Haralson County, overdose is a huge problem.
“Every time we come upon a white powder, we have to treat it like it’s fentanyl,” Sweatt said, “because we don’t know.”
Because of the dangers associated with coming into the slightest contact with the drug, Sweatt said white powder is no longer tested in the field.
Statistics provided by Schiffbauer paint the picture of the overdose issue by numbers.
She told the crowd that per capita, Haralson County is “triple the national average” in overdoses
“We are a small community, and that is a lot,” Schiffbauer said.
She also stated that Haralson County suicide rate is more than double the national average as well as more than double the state average.
“We are on the map, and not in a good way,” she said.
But as Chief Pesnell said throughout the event as well as in comments afterward, coming together as a community is key.
“We are so blessed that people took the time to come out tonight for something that is important,” Pesnell said. “We have a problem. We have to address it. We are just glad that we have the community support. We just can’t do it on our own…it means a lot to us.”
