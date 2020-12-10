The Bremen Blue Devils will be heading over to east Georgia for their third straight playoff game on Friday, this time with Jefferson County.
The GHSA Class AA Elite 8 game starts at 7:30 p.m. in Louisville. It can be heard on B-92.9 FM.
Coach: Bremen-Davis Russell. Jefferson County: J.B. Arnold
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: The Bremen Blue Devils went into the Class AA state tournament as the No. 3 seed out of Region 5-AA and are now just one victory away from advancing next week to the Final Four. The Blue Devils earned region victories against Temple and Heard County to help secure their spot in the playoffs.
The Blue Devils are on the road for the third time since starting the playoffs. Bremen opened the postseason at Elbert County and then knocked off South Atlanta last week in front of game that was played without fans because of the Covid pandemic. The Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 292-238.
Jefferson County won the Region 4-AA title with a perfect 7-0 league record and have outscored their opponents 401-191. They enter tonight’s game on an eight-game winning streak.
The winner of the Jefferson-Bremen games plays the winner of the Fannin-Fitzgerald contest.
