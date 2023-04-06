In a game moved up due to potential bad weather later in the week, the Bremen Blue Devil baseball team flipped their region series with Gordon Lee on Wednesday, winning 4-1 thanks to an early lead and a near full game pitched by Aiden Price.
Price started and lasted six and one third innings, allowing one run (none earned) on five hits and six strikeouts. Steed closed out the seventh inning and was credited for the save, forcing a ground out and a fly out to end the game.
The Blue Devils had 12 hits in the win, led by Jonah Hatchett who had three hits on four plate appearances with one RBI. Cooper Mincey and Jakes Steed also had two hits each.
Batting in the top of the first, a sac fly by Dylan Huey scored the first run of the game, putting the Devils up 1-0. One inning later, a double by Hatchett added another run to this total, making it 2-0.
The third inning was Bremen's most productive, as they scored two runs which ultimately acted as insurance for the rest of the game.
The Devils led the inning off with three-straight singles by Huey, Easton White, and Caden Johnson. Mincey then grounded off another single, scoring one run. A line-out by Price scored the second run, and it was 4-0 Bremen.
But the Trojans began to stack momentum in the bottom of that inning, putting two runners on following an error and a single. Brodie Genter's double then put the Trojans on the board. However, Price and the Devil defense cleaned up the rest of the inning, closing the inning the same way the game ended, on a ground out and a fly out.
After that point, Gordon Lee went three-up, three-down twice and did not get past first base until late in the seventh inning.
As of Thursday, Bremen (14-6, 5-3) is in fourth place in region 6-3A, in a fairly close race with the top three teams, Ringgold (17-5, 7-0), Gordon Lee (14-6, 6-2), and Adairsville (11-8, 5-2), in that order.
Depending upon weather, the Blue Devils are scheduled to start their region series with Coahulla Creek (10-9, 3-4) this Friday at 2 p.m.
