In a game moved up due to potential bad weather later in the week, the Bremen Blue Devil baseball team flipped their region series with Gordon Lee on Wednesday, winning 4-1 thanks to an early lead and a near full game pitched by Aiden Price.

Price started and lasted six and one third innings, allowing one run (none earned) on five hits and six strikeouts. Steed closed out the seventh inning and was credited for the save, forcing a ground out and a fly out to end the game.

