Other than one victory early in the season, the Temple Tigers have been desperate for a victory for some time. Their opponent, the Bremen Blue Devils, after a tough loss to Callaway, were also seeking an important region win to take a step toward the playoffs. As the bands blared from opposite corners of the field, the Blue Devils came away with the W, 28-26 in a back-and-forth game.
On the first drive of the game, Temple drove into Bremen territory, but the Blue Devil defense came up with a clutch stop on a 4th and one on their own 44-yard line. The Blue Devils powered their way down the field, and fullback Josh Murray ran it in for the first score of the game.
After taking the kickoff, Temple’s Cam Vaughn dropped back and threw a perfect 49-yard over the shoulder pass to Shemar Wicker to put the Tigers right back in Bremen territory. The Tigers looked to be stopped on a long third down after this play. But the same Vaughn-Wicker duo came up with a spectacular 27-yard TD completion to tie the game at 7-7.
Bremen muffed the following short kickoff. Temple was right back in Blue Devil territory, and suddenly all the momentum was for the Tigers of Temple. The Blue Devils’ defense looked to have the Tigers stopped on a 4th and five, but the Tigers took a risk.
It paid off.
On 4th down, Vaughn scampered for a 22-yard scramble TD to put the Tigers on top.
Bremen was not fooled by the second pooch kick by Temple, and the Blue Devils once again powered their way down the field, and this time Blake Mathews ran it in for the score. The game was tied up yet again.
In the next two series, each defense came up with an important stop. The Blue Devil defense came up with a turnover on downs in their own territory, and the Tiger defense came up with a sack to force a three-and-out. The Tigers tried to put together a drive after this stop, but the score remained 14-14 at halftime.
The Blue Devils received the kickoff after the half. They put together another powerful rushing drive, and Mathews punched in another TD to put the Blue Devils on top for the first time in the game.
Temple came right back with a slightly more pass-heavy drive that took them into scoring position on the Bremen 6-yard line, but Tiger QB Vaughn fumbled on a keeper to the left, and the ball was back in the Blue Devils’ hands.
Temple almost came up with a key stop on third down on the following drive, but Bremen quarterback Christian Burkes scrambled and threw a desperation pass to the end zone, and Nick Richardson came down with it. This put the Blue Devils on top by two scores early in the fourth quarter.
Temple had some ground to make up, and Vaughn went to work.
The Tigers picked their way down the field and put together a much needed drive. Vic Edwards punched in a rushing TD on 4th down, and with a missed PAT, the score was 28-20, Bremen still ahead.
Temple forced a punt on defense, and it looked to be time for a comeback with three minutes left in the game. The Tigers’ Edwards punched in a TD, and Vaughn tried the keeper for the two point conversion. He looked to be across the plain, but after the refs convened, the conversion attempt was no good keeping Bremen up 28-26.
