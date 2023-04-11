In a tie game on Friday, a double by Bremen's Easton White scored what was the deciding run in a 5-4 region baseball win over Coahulla Creek.
However, on Monday, the Blue Devils saw an early lead slip away and could not produce runs, dropping a 7-2 loss to even the two-game series with the Colts.
Game One
Friday's game was a tightly-knit thriller. After two empty innings for both teams, Bremen opened the floodgates batting in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs.
The Blue Devils chipped away leading off the frame, lining off five consecutive singles by White, Micah Harper, Aiden Price, Jonah Hatchett, and Owen Millians. Amid these hits, the Devils scored three runs, and Jake Steed's singled capped off the inning to push the Bremen lead to 4-0.
But the Colts' offense was prepared to make it a game, scoring two runs in each of the next two innings, making it a 4-4 contest. Luke Swiney singled in the tying run with one out away in the fifth inning before a pop out and a strikeout closed the door.
Bremen's Cooper Mincey led off the sixth with a single, and Caden Johnson hit a sacrifice bunt to put Mincey in scoring position before White lined off a double to send him home as the winning run on a 0-1 count.
White also started the game on the mound and went four innings before Steed took the game the rest of the way in relief. Steed pitched three final strikeouts to make Bremen's one-run lead permanent.
White led the team with two hits, with seven other batters earning one hit each in the win.
Game Two
Despite a positive start for Bremen, Coahulla Creek stacked together eleven hits on Monday for a 7-2 win.
The Blue Devils took a 2-0 lead batting in the top of the second inning as Harper took a bases-loaded walk and Price singled in another run.
However, the Colts' biggest inning followed it up, as they stacked up four runs to ultimately take the lead for good. The Colts led off with three-straight singles to load the bases. A hit by pitch, two sac flies, and an RBI single later, and Coahulla Creek was up 4-2.
From there, the Colts added a single run in the third, fourth, and sixth innings. Bremen put runners on base after this point, including a triple by White in the fourth, but still could not find home plate.
Both teams each utilized three different pitchers in the game. Coahulla starter Bailey Stroud was credited for the win, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts through four innings. Mitchell Sauls took the loss for Bremen, allowing four runs on six hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Bremen (15-7, 6-4) has four region games remaining, two apiece with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Adairsville. They currently sit in fourth place in the region.
Their series with L.F.O. starts this Thursday on the road at 5:55 p.m.
