Bremen squared off against the Coahulla Creek Colts for a doubleheader on Friday. The teams split the series, as Coahulla Creek took the first game 5-2 thanks to a walk-off homer, and Bremen ran away with the nightcap at a score of 10-4.
In the first game, Coahulla Creek won on a walk-off, three-run homer by Ryan Langford. Coahulla Creek took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and they extended their lead to 2-0 in the fifth. However, Bremen went on to tie the game up at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.
The Blue Devils did not score after this point, and it was Langford’s homer over right field on a 1-0 count that gave the Colts their walk-off win. In the loss, Bremen starter Aiden Price allowed two runs on three hits. Closer Mitchell Sauls allowed only one hit, but that one hit turned out to be the game-winning three-run homer from Langford.
The Blue Devils more than returned the favor in the second game, coming away with a 10-4 runaway victory. Bremen starting pitcher Blake Matthews gave up just one run through the first three innings, and the Blue Devils had three runs in both the second and third innings. This quickly gave Bremen a 6-1 lead. Bremen added on two insurance runs in each of the following innings, and they came away with the victory.
In the five-inning game, Mitchell Sauls led the Blue Devils with two hits on three at-bats. As a team, Bremen put together 10 runs on just six total hits. Bremen pitchers Blake Matthews, Denver Crook and Easton White surrendered seven hits to the Colts, but the Bremen defense was able to clean up, only allowing four total runs in the win.
