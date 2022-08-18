Wednesday’s softball game between Villa Rica and Bremen was a close one, that is until Bremen broke the game open late in the action to win it 10-2.
The game was tied 2-2 with Bremen batting in the bottom of the fifth when Hali Duke doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs and putting the Blue Devils up for good.
Villa Rica started up their offense in the top of the first inning, as an error scored a run for an early 1-0 Wildcat lead. The same thing would happen again in the second, giving Villa Rica a 2-0 advantage.
However, Bremen came fighting back in the fourth with an RBI double by Alyvia Matthews, and they would later tie the game at two on an Ava Coggins RBI double in the fifth, the same inning in which they took the lead.
Bremen’s biggest inning, however, was the sixth, as they scored five runs in that frame. Blue Devil batters contributing to the big inning included Hallie Ballenger, Duke, and Ansley Agan, who all drove in runs in the frame.
Emalee Morris was in the pitcher’s circle for Bremen. The ace went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out six and walking zero.
Aubrey Kerst started the game for Villa Rica. Kerst lasted five-and-a-third innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out one.
Addie Orr went two-for-three at the plate to lead Villa Rica in hits.
Bremen had an impressive day at the plate, especially late in the game, racking up a total of 12 hits Wednesday night. Duke, Coggins, Cook, Ballenger, and Mandy Rhinehart all found multiple hits for the Blue Devils.
Bremen (4-2) is scheduled to take on Dawson County Saturday at home at 1 p.m. Villa Rica (2-1) was scheduled to face Jackson on Thursday, and they will travel to Mays on Tuesday.
