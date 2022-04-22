Bremen soccer continues to dominate in the state playoffs this year, as the boys team came away with a 10-0 victory over Berrien on Thursday to advance to the elite eight. Both Wyatt Mathis and Deese Miller had hat tricks in the win.
“Miller is a great right wing, he is very technical and has great pace,” said head coach Jason Fields. “He is hard to deal with on the flank.” Said of Mathis, “[he] is best penetrating on the dribble, and he has a fantastic shot.”
Bremen started out the game attacking the goal. Within the first 12 minutes of play, the Blue Devils retained possession and had eight different shots on goal. None of these shots found the back of the net until a few minutes later, though, when Mathis put up the first score of the game.
Bremen found their second goal of the first half with around 26 minutes on the clock. Harley Davis gained possession after a Brody Derringer corner kick, and Davis dealt an assist to Aiden Brown who drove it home.
The last score of the first half was again from Mathis, as he curved in a shot into the left corner of the goal to make it 3-0 Bremen with 19:40 still left in the first half.
Berrien went on to have a couple of opportunities on Bremen’s side of the field after that mark, but the Blue Devils’ defensive third held strong. Bremen’s Jon Smith had a key steal to stop a driving Luke Thompson for Berrien, and Bremen goalkeeper Austin Garner also had a key stop as he jumped on top of the ball with around four minutes left.
Bremen was up 3-0 at the half, and they went on to score seven more times in the second period. Miller had the first goal of the second half with 35:09 on the clock, as he received a pass from Mathis for the goal.
Mathis went on to score a goal of his own roughly 30 seconds later, recovering after his initial shot was deflected back. The Mathis-Miller combination proved to be successful for the Blue Devils, as the next two goals were scored by Miller off a pass by Mathis.
This put Bremen up 8-0 with 30 minutes still left to play. Several minutes later, Bremen’s Blake Underwood got his first goal of the night. With this goal, head coach Jason Fields opted to substitute many of his starters for younger players.
“It was great to have the kind of lead in a playoff match that allowed some of our younger players to get in,” said Fields.
Even with several younger players in the offensive third, Bremen continued to attack the goal, and freshman Ryan Elder sent the final goal of the game from about 25 yards out.
This marks the fourth playoff win for Bremen's soccer programs this year. Fields is the head coach for both the girls’ and boys’ teams, and his girls’ team advanced to the elite eight with a 10-0 victory the night before.
“It takes a lot of planning and it does take up my time in the spring,” said Fields. “Thankfully I have some assistants that deal with fundraising, parents, buses, and all the other parts of coaching. Having them to help out gives me the time I need to focus and make both teams successful.”
With the win, Bremen’s boys will advance to the elite eight and will face Toombs County, a team who, like Bremen, entered the tournament as a one seed with an impressive record. Toombs will likely be the Blue Devils toughest opponent yet.
