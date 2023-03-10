BREMEN — Two Blue Devil pitchers combined for a shutout against Heard County on Thursday, sealing a 7-0 win in a five-inning game that was cut short due to inclement weather.
On offense, Bremen had a steady stream of runners on base each inning, scoring one run in each of the first three innings and two runs in the fourth and fifth.
Easton White earned the win for the Blue Devils on the mound, pitching for four innings with three allowed hits and five strikeouts. Caden Johnson pitched the fifth inning in relief, retiring three Brave batters on a fly out and a pair of ground outs.
On the other side of the diamond, Will Alford took the loss for Heard County, allowing five runs on seven hits through four innings, striking out three and walking four. Sammy Holliday pitched the bottom of the fifth inning before the game was called at 7-0 in the downpour.
Bremen gathered a total of nine hits in the area rivalry win. They were led by Dylan Huey and Jonah Hatchett, who each had two hits apiece. Huey went two-for-two and Hatchett went two-for-three on plate appearances.
These two Blue Devils also combined for the Blue Devils’ first run of the night, as Hatchett scored on a ground-ball RBI single by Huey in the bottom of the first.
Outside of the Huey-Hatchett duo, three more Blue Devils had RBIs in the win, including Owen Millians, Jake Steed and Cooper Mincey.
Heard County had just three hits all night, with singles by Alford and Trevor Hansford and a double by Logan Cammon.
Heard (4-7) is scheduled to play at Landmark Christian this Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Bremen (6-3) was scheduled to take on Cedartown on Friday, and they are slated to play an even bigger rivalry at home against Bowdon this Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before going on the road to Temple on Wednesday and at Bowdon on Friday.
