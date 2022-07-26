The city of Bremen called a special meeting on Monday evening to discuss negotiation of Haralson County local option sales tax (LOST) distribution.
Last Friday, the Haralson County Board of Commissioners submitted what was known then as the Daniel Plan, proposed by District 3 Commissioner John Daniel, to the city of Bremen for consideration during the negotiation period of LOST distribution.
The total amount of LOST funds to be distributed is $4,682,655.
Daniel came up with a model of numbers that has Haralson County receiving 50% which is $2,341,327, Bremen receiving 28.22% which is $1,321,445, Buchanan receiving 4.4% which is $206,036, Tallapoosa receiving 14.61% which is $684,135, Waco receiving 2.5% which is $117,066 and Temple receiving .27% which is $12,643.
According to a Bremen resolution regarding LOST certificate of distribution, the city agrees and concurs with the division of the LOST proceeds with Haralson County receiving 50% of the LOST funds and the county municipalities receiving 50% of the LOST funds.
The city of Bremen also stated in their resolution that they believe the 50% of the LOST proceeds allocated to the municipalities shall be distributed on a "prorata formula" based on the resident population of each municipality.
“There has been considerable conversation generated requesting that the city of Bremen accept a percentage of the municipality share of the proceeds at a figure less than its population base. To this we cannot agree. We submit that the only fair and equitable distribution of the municipalities share of the funds is in accordance with population,” Mayor Sharon Sewell said in her letter to Chairman Ronnie Ridley.
The city of Bremen proposed a model of numbers that has Haralson County receiving the agreed 50%, Bremen receiving 29.96% which is $1,402,923, Buchanan receiving 3.95% which is $184,964, Tallapoosa receiving 13.57% which is $635,436, Waco receiving 2.25% which is $105,359 and Temple receiving .27% which is $12,643.
If Haralson County accepts the LOST distribution proposed by Bremen, then the required negotiations will come to a close and all requirements necessary for execution and transmission to the Georgia Department of Revenue of the Certificate of Distribution will be complete.
If no agreement is made by August 5, the county and its municipalities will go into non-binding arbitration.
The portion of the city of Bremen located in Carroll County is a special tax district. The city will be required to pick a special project that they want to spend the money on and present the project and its cost to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. This must be done by the end of 2022.
