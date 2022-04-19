After Haralson County swept Heard on Friday, the Bremen Blue Devils needed two region wins to take back second place in region 5AA. That is exactly what they got on Monday with wins of 8-2 and 11-5 over the Temple Tigers.
In the first game of the night, the Blue Devils scored five runs in the sixth on their way to an 8-2 win. AJ Lipham, Will Hindman, Blake Matthews, Easton White, and JT Wood each had RBIs in the big inning.
The Blue Devils took the lead early in the second inning when Temple’s Gage Tucker threw a wild pitch that allowed one run to cross the plate. The teams then exchanged single runs in the third, making it 2-1 Bremen.
Before Bremen’s big sixth inning, Matthews had an RBI single in the fifth to put the Blue Devils up 3-1. Then in the sixth, Lipham, Hindman and Matthews put the ball in play in the sixth to go up 6-1. White and Wood drove in the final two runs of the inning with walks, and it was 8-1, practically sealing the win for the Blue Devils.
Aiden Price got the win on the hill. The pitcher lasted six-and-a-third innings for Bremen, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out five. Mitchell Sauls recorded the final two outs of the game in relief out of the bullpen.
Gage Tucker took the loss for Temple. Tucker lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out six. In total, the Blue Devils had nine hits in the game. Hindman, Kelley and Matthews each had multiple hits, and Hindman led Bremen with three hits in four at bats.
Andel, Isaiah Allen, Tucker, Carter Kittrel, Luke Watson, Lane Summerville, and Roman Marron all had one hit to lead the Tigers. Temple scored one last-minute run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch by Sauls, but it was not enough for the Tigers. Bremen had their first win of the night.
In the second game, Bremen jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two innings, and they managed to sustain their lead despite Temple’s efforts for a comeback.
Ty Morris got Bremen started in the top of the first with a two-RBI double to right field. Temple went three-up-three-down in the bottom of the inning, and Bremen picked up where they left off as Hindman hit an RBI single and Kelley stole home plate in the second to make it 4-0.
Temple put together a bit of a comeback in the third and fourth innings. In the third, Bremen pitcher Jake Steed allowed the Tigers’ first two runs, walking in the first and balking in the second. Then, in the fourth, Ricky Ruiz hit an RBI single to cut Bremen’s lead to just one point at 4-3.
Bremen ran away with the game after that point, putting up two in the fifth, one in the sixth, and four in the seventh. Kelley, Cole Quesada and Easton White all had RBI singles in the big seventh inning.
Steed was credited with the victory for the Blue Devils on the mound. Steed lasted five-and-a-third innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out four. Matthews and Sauls entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close in relief.
Kittrell, Ruiz and Marron had the Tigers’ only hits on offense, and Watson took the loss for Temple on the mound. Watson surrendered seven runs on eight hits over five and a third innings, striking out three.
Bremen racked up 13 total hits in game two. White, Morris, and Kelley all had two hits, and Hindman led the Blue Devils with three hits in four at bats.
With the win, Bremen evened their region record up with Haralson County at 7-5, and with the head-to-head tiebreaker, Bremen locked up second place in 5AA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.