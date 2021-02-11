Bremen City Schools will receive about $900,000 in federal funds from the CARES Act while school personnel will receive a $1,000 supplement from the state for their work during the emergency, school officials said.
Superintendent David Hicks told the Board of Education members at their work session Friday that the $900,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is meant to reimburse the school system for cuts related to the pandemic. The state had cut the school system’s allocation by $1.5 million because of expected shortfalls in revenue, Hicks said. This money will help shore up the system’s budget, he said.
“Of course we made the budget work,” Hicks said. “We’re basically using it to make our budget whole.”
The money can be used flexibly and will probably be used for personnel both in the current and next year’s budgets, he said.
“We have increased costs on personnel every year,” Hicks said, adding an example: “We needed to add a couple of positions because of student enrollment changes. So obviously, that costs money ... it’ll help us fund those positions.”
The system was only reimbursed for students living within the district rather than its actual enrollment numbers, Hicks told the board members. Bremen schools have a higher percentage of students enrolled from out of the school district, about a third of the total student body.
“They based it on home county demographics,” Hicks said. “It’s a little frustrating.”
School-level personnel won’t be left out of the pandemic funding. They will be receiving a $1,000 supplement from the state. That money will come from the governor’s discretionary fund, Hicks said. That should be coming in the next few weeks, he added.
