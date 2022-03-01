The Bremen community and the Bremen City School system have been mourning this week after learning of the death of one of its students.
On Sunday night, news broke that student Ralyx Price, a 16-year-old cheerleader and a ninth-grader at Bremen, had passed away.
Bremen City Schools Superintendent David Hicks remembered Price, a life-long Bremen student, in a statement on Tuesday morning.
“She began Bremen City Schools as a Pre-K student so she is and always has been a Blue Devil!,” Hicks said. “Ralyx is a football and competition cheerleader with us. Everyone knows Ralyx to be a sweet and caring student, and her passing has absolutely devastated our school system and tight-knit community.”
Hicks said the community “packed our high school gym to honor Ralyx” Sunday night during a voluntary prayer event.
“The high attendance speaks to how much this school and community loves Ralyx and her family,” Hicks said. “Her lasting influence on her classmates, our faculty and the whole Bremen community is profound. Ralyx will remain forever in our hearts and minds!”
“These words echo what everyone has said about Ralyx,” said Bremen principal Tim Huff of Hicks’ comments. “She was an incredible young lady and a friend to all. We love Ralyx and will continue to remember and celebrate her life.”
Huff said the school will alter the school’s schedule for those who wish to attend Price’s funeral service and that there is bereavement assistance available to the students if students wish.
“We will work around the schedule as needed,” Huff said. “Students have had access to counselors from our system. We have also had ministers from local churches volunteering to meet with students if they request. The outpouring of support has been incredible. Our community loves our students and is providing tremendous support to them.”
Haralson County coroner Patty Hutcheson told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday morning that her office would not be issuing an official statement nor would they be determining cause of death which would suggest that Price’s death was not suspicious in nature.
“The Haralson County Coroner’s office will not have cause and manner of death,” Hutcheson said in a text message. “Scottish Rite [hospital] and their physician will be handling that information. Therefore, I have no statement other than our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.”
