Aiden Price Throw

A hitch pass on the first drive of Friday’s 37-6 win over Ridgeland was just the beginning of a stellar night for the Bremen Blue Devils.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

For the first time in the 2022 season, the Bremen Blue Devils put together wins in back-to-back weeks after beating the Ridgeland Panthers 37-6 at home on Friday night.

Four touchdowns, three on offense, and on on special teams and three field goals by kicker Wyatt Mathis-Cline fueled what appeared to be an easy night for Bremen. Two of Mathis-Cline’s field goals came in the second half, his longest was his last at 42 yards.

