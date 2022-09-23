For the first time in the 2022 season, the Bremen Blue Devils put together wins in back-to-back weeks after beating the Ridgeland Panthers 37-6 at home on Friday night.
Four touchdowns, three on offense, and on on special teams and three field goals by kicker Wyatt Mathis-Cline fueled what appeared to be an easy night for Bremen. Two of Mathis-Cline’s field goals came in the second half, his longest was his last at 42 yards.
Bremen scored quickly to start the game, putting points on the board within the first minute and 40 seconds of the game. Ironically, the only pass play on the drive, was the scoring play.
That’s when Aiden Price took a shotgun snap from Ridgeland’s 41, threw a hitch pass to the right sidelines to Jonah Hatchett who found the end zone fairly easily. The point after put the Devils up 7-0.
A little more than four minutes later, Price took it himself for a 20-yard TD run. Before the first quarter was half over, the Blue Devils had built a 14-0 cushion.
Bremen’s defense held for two straight possessions forcing a three and out on the Panthers’ first possession. On their second chance with the football they gained a total of 10 net yards after a pass interference penalty and a sack.
The snap on the punt play got away from the Panthers’ punter.
Bremen was poised to go up by three TDs, but an interception returned back to Bremen’s 20 gave Ridgeland a bit of life.
The Blue Devils’ defense was called with three more pass interference penalties which put Ridgeland inside the 10.
Bryson Dunn ran in from six yards out. After missing the extra point, Bremen clung to a 14-6 lead with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
That’s where things stood when the buzzer sounded.
Bremen opened the second quarter much like the first — with a methodical drive on the ground culminating in trip over the goal line. This time, it was Price’s second TD of the night, this time from 10 yards out. With 7:40 to go in the half, the Devils led 21-6.
Bremen’s Cayden Sweatt broke through the line on Ridgeland’s punt late in the second quarter. Cam O’Neal scooped the football and rumbled into the end zone for the TD. Sweatt later recovered a fumble in the third quarter at Ridgeland’s 21 which led to Mathis-Cline’s second field goal of the night.
Mathis-Cline kicked a 36-yard field goal to cap the first half for Bremen putting the Devils up 31-6.
