Bremen run rules Bowdon in battle of the Devils

BREMEN — The Bremen Blue Devils forced a shutout against their rival Bowdon Red Devils on Tuesday in a five-inning, 10-0 win.
Blue Devil Easton White hit a three-RBI triple into a gap in right field in the fifth inning, extending Bremen’s lead to ten runs and ending the game.
In total, Bremen piled up 14 hits through just five innings. White, Owen Millians, and Dylan Huey all had three hits a piece to lead the way, with White ending the night with a team-high four RBIs following his triple.
Bowdon only earned one hit all night with Bremen’s Aiden Price on the mound. Price had ten strikeouts in the shutout win while walking just two batters.
A pair of apparent injuries to leadoff hitters affected both teams in the game. To start the game, Bowdon was without their leadoff guy Will Rainwater, who was in the dugout donning a knee brace, while Bremen’s leadoff man Jonah Hatchett went down in what would be the fifth and final inning.
Hatchett was hit in the leg by a pitch and was later substituted after playing through the apparent pain and running to second base.
Bit by bit, Bremen built a 6-0 lead through the first three innings, scoring two in the first, three in the second, and one more in the third. Huey first opened up their offense in the first inning with an RBI double.
Throughout the game, it seemed much more difficult for Bowdon’s defense to get off the field. Red Devil starting pitcher Caison Duncan, who had a solid full-game win against Temple at the end of last week, allowed six earned runs on 12 hits with one strikeout and one walk through four innings.
Dalton Ballenger pitched the fifth inning in relief for the Red Devils and allowed four runs on two hits, a walk, and two HBPs.
Bremen (7-4) and Bowdon (6-6) are scheduled for a rematch this Friday, at Bowdon.
First pitch for that game is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
