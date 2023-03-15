Bremen run rules Bowdon in battle of the Devils

The Bremen Blue Devils defeated rival Bowdon 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday. Easton White (#8) hit a three-RBI triple in the fifth to end the game.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

BREMEN — The Bremen Blue Devils forced a shutout against their rival Bowdon Red Devils on Tuesday in a five-inning, 10-0 win.

Blue Devil Easton White hit a three-RBI triple into a gap in right field in the fifth inning, extending Bremen’s lead to ten runs and ending the game.

