Bremen Rotary Club, along with partners Perpetual Motion Bicycle Shop, First United Methodist Church of Bremen, The Pilot Club, Bremen Police Department, Bremen Fire Department and Haralson County Sheriff’s Department, hosted its first annual Bicycle Safety Rodeo for children 12 and under on Sunday, April 24.
Children received a new bicycle helmet from the Pilot Club compliments of Pioneer Ford and their old helmets were adjusted properly by the club. Every bicycle was adjusted and safety checked by Perpetual Motion and loaners were given to children without bicycles.
A course was set up in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church of Bremen where children were directed by Rotarians, the police department, the sheriff’s department and the fire department to navigate safely. Each child received a certificate after completing the course and a free ice cream from the Butter’dUdder compliments of the Bremen Rotary Club.
At the end of the Bicycle Safety Rodeo, every child’s name was put in a drawing for a $500 gift certificate to Perpetual Motion Bicycle Shop. Congratulations are due Troy Wilson, winner of the gift certificate. Further thanks are due to the Bremen Rotary Club’s partners.
All the children had a great day and learned some new skills on their bicycles. One child even rode a bicycle without training wheels for the first time.
