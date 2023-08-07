The City of Bremen will have a rollback on property tax rates for 2023.
According to the press release by city officials, the new property tax rate of 4.733 will be roughly three-fourths less than the 2022 rate of 5.47 for the Haralson County portion. Additionally, the city portions for Carroll County will be 6.884, which is significantly less than the rate of 8.552 from last year. According to the budget for Fiscal Year of 2024, that was already approved and implemented, the levy of these rates will generate revenues of approximately $1,900,000 which is the required amount for property tax revenue.
The Mayor and City Council held fast on the principle of taxing property owners only as much as is necessary to operate the organization as had been intended in the budgeting process due to the re-assessment in both counties, according to the release. City Manager, Perry Hicks stated while the city can utilize additional revenue, he understands and supports the Mayor and Council’s decision to levy the 2023 tax rates.
According to the release, Hicks mentioned the city had made plans for the fiscal year and given elected officials a budget back in May. He also mentioned that in conversations with officials, the officials common concerns generally revolved around the financial effects of property taxes on homeowners and the rise in the cost of living on residents in the community. The Carroll rate would have been recalculated to a rate of 7.621 mills if the city had just decided to change Haralson’s last year rate of 5.47 mills. The revenues yielded would have been $2,198,966. Furthermore, the amount of revenue would have also been nearly $300,000 more beyond what had been adopted in the budget.
According to city officials, the council took action in June of this year to adopt and implement a budget that would properly serve the community with the recognition for planning for the quality of public services that have long been demanded due to factors such as employee raises, increased healthcare, utility costs, fuel increases, etc.
This published rate is scheduled to be adopted by the City of Bremen at their regular meeting on Aug. 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex.
