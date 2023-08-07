The City of Bremen will have a rollback on property tax rates for 2023.

According to the press release by city officials, the new property tax rate of 4.733 will be roughly three-fourths less than the 2022 rate of 5.47 for the Haralson County portion. Additionally, the city portions for Carroll County will be 6.884, which is significantly less than the rate of 8.552 from last year. According to the budget for Fiscal Year of 2024, that was already approved and implemented, the levy of these rates will generate revenues of approximately $1,900,000 which is the required amount for property tax revenue.