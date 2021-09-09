The Bremen Lady Blue Devils went into the week with a 11-2 record and fourth in the Class A/AA poll.

Bremen had matches against Central on Wednesday.

Central entered the week with a 9-15 record. The Lady Lions lost to Roswell and Kell on Saturday, but beat Wheeler 2-1.

At the start of the week, Claudia Yates led Central with 109 kills and 63 digs

Samel Kemp has 173 digs and 15 aces.

Carrollton: The Lady Trojans moved into the week with a 4-9 record. Carrollton is averaging five aces and 23 digs per contest.

Haralson County: The Lady Rebels come into the week with a 4-4 record and trying to snap a two-game losing streak with losses to Central and Alexander.

Heard County: The Lady Braves entered the week winning two of their last three matches, including a 2-1 victory over Hiram.

The Lady Braves also beat Temple 2-1.

Temple dropped to 2-8 including a 2-0 loss to Chapel Hill.

The Lady Tigers took on GISA champion Oak Mountain Wednesday.

Oak Mountain: According to Maxprep.com the GISA state champs entered the week with a 6-2 record.

Three of the Lady Warriors’ victories have come against GHSA teams.

Oak Mountain has won three in a row including sweeps against Central and Woodland.

Villa Rica: The Lady Wildcats entered the week with a 6-5 record.

Villa Rica is coming off a 3-0 loss to Cartersville.

The Lady Wildcats have won two out of their last three games.

Villa Rica traveled to Landmark on Thursday.

The War Eagles are 15-4 and ranked seventh in the Class A poll.

According to some early season stats posted on Maxpreps, Kylie Holmes had 29 digs and 12 aces.

Mazie Mcneirney had 20 digs, 18 aces and 21 kills.