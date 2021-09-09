The Bremen Lady Blue Devils went into the week with a 11-2 record and fourth in the Class A/AA poll.
Bremen had matches against Central on Wednesday.
Central entered the week with a 9-15 record. The Lady Lions lost to Roswell and Kell on Saturday, but beat Wheeler 2-1.
At the start of the week, Claudia Yates led Central with 109 kills and 63 digs
Samel Kemp has 173 digs and 15 aces.
Carrollton: The Lady Trojans moved into the week with a 4-9 record. Carrollton is averaging five aces and 23 digs per contest.
Haralson County: The Lady Rebels come into the week with a 4-4 record and trying to snap a two-game losing streak with losses to Central and Alexander.
Heard County: The Lady Braves entered the week winning two of their last three matches, including a 2-1 victory over Hiram.
The Lady Braves also beat Temple 2-1.
Temple dropped to 2-8 including a 2-0 loss to Chapel Hill.
The Lady Tigers took on GISA champion Oak Mountain Wednesday.
Oak Mountain: According to Maxprep.com the GISA state champs entered the week with a 6-2 record.
Three of the Lady Warriors’ victories have come against GHSA teams.
Oak Mountain has won three in a row including sweeps against Central and Woodland.
Villa Rica: The Lady Wildcats entered the week with a 6-5 record.
Villa Rica is coming off a 3-0 loss to Cartersville.
The Lady Wildcats have won two out of their last three games.
Villa Rica traveled to Landmark on Thursday.
The War Eagles are 15-4 and ranked seventh in the Class A poll.
According to some early season stats posted on Maxpreps, Kylie Holmes had 29 digs and 12 aces.
Mazie Mcneirney had 20 digs, 18 aces and 21 kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.