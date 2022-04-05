The Heard County Braves traveled to Bremen on Monday for the start of a three-game region series. After facing an early 4-1 deficit, Heard County fought back to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth, but Bremen went on to score eight runs after this point, giving the Blue Devils a 12-6 region win over the Braves.
The Blue Devils got things started in the first inning, as Will Hindman scored on a Ty Morris groundout. Bremen added on two more in the second, as AJ Lipham went deep with a two-run, line-drive homer to left field. It was 3-0 Bremen.
Heard County got their first run of the night in the third inning, when Aidan Boyd scored on a groundout by Will Alford. Bremen would respond, however, with an RBI double by Dylan Huey in the bottom of the third to make it 4-1 Blue Devils.
The momentum turned in favor of Heard County in the fifth inning. The Braves put up four runs in the frame, taking a 5-4 lead. Chris Pruitt, Tyler Lasseter, and John Paul Awbrey all drove in runs in this stretch. Awbrey’s grounder drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, capitalizing on an error by Bremen shortstop Easton White.
Bremen went on to take back the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, only to have Heard County tie it up in the top of the sixth at 6-6. It was the bottom of the sixth in which Bremen won the game.
Morris, Huey, Lipham and Beau Kelley all had RBI singles in the sixth inning. JT Wood's bunt and Jonah Hatchett's groundout also contributed to the six-run inning. Bremen closer Denver Crook pitched a shutout in the top of the seventh to wrap up the win for the Blue Devils.
Crook surrendered one run on two hits over two and a third innings, striking out two. Pruitt took the loss for Heard County. The pitcher surrendered six runs on four hits in Bremen’s breakaway sixth inning.
Aiden Price started the game for the Blue Devils. The lefty surrendered five runs on one hit over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three. Boyd started the game for Heard County, lasting four innings and allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out two.
Bremen tallied 15 hits in the region win. Hindman, Kelley, Huey, and Lipham all had multiple hits for the Blue Devils, and Huey, Kelley, and Hindman each collected three hits to lead the team at the plate.
