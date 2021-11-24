The Bremen City Council recently adopted a $26 million master plan for the recreation department, and the first projects could become reality in the coming year, authorities said.
The plan is two years in the making, said Matthew Cody, director of Bremen Parks and Recreation. COVID put the brakes on the process, but it picked up again this year with surveys of area residents. Council members received and discussed the preliminary plan by Lose Design in August. They requested some changes and were able to approve the final designs in October.
The final plan includes extensive work to Newbern and Rock House parks — $2.5 million worth — including a new two-level playground, walking trails, parking and a splash park. In addition, it includes renovations to the recreation departments softball fields, the addition of a soccer complex, parking lots and an addition to the gymnasium. The whole price tag would be an estimated $26 million, according to Lose.
The recreation department is facing a space crunch, Cody said. Registration for sports programs continually increases each year, he said. Fall sports hit a new record of 708 participants this year. Spring sports including baseball, softball and soccer drew 665 participants this year, another record. Winter sports in 2020 including basketball had 325 participants, just two shy of the previous record. About 30% of those participants are from outside the city, similar to the non-resident portion of the Bremen City school system’s enrollment.
“We are literally busting at the seams with availability and space,” Cody said. “We’re hitting — almost every year — a new record.”
At the same time, the department has property that it is underutilizing or not utilizing at all, he said. So the council members decided it was time to create a strategy to expand and prepare for the future. They hired Lose Design, solicited public opinion and adopted the resulting master plan. But that doesn’t mean the city will be implementing it all at once, said Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks. The design is a long-term wish list and at the request of the council members, Lose broke it down into phases for execution over time.
Current priorities are the Rock Park and Newbern property, which includes the soccer fields and the unused property behind the Public Safety Complex. The Rock building, tennis courts and playground are all in need of renovation and a big portion of the Newbern property, behind the Public Safety Complex is not being used at all, Cody said. The city is trying to address both those issues in this first phase of the master plan, plus respond to some of the most requested items by residents including the splash park and walking trails, he said.
“One of the biggest things that was mentioned in the public survey was outdoor, we call it passive space,” Cody said. “Walking, trails just generalized green space to get outside and recreate, just throw a frisbee, walk, just get outside and hike.”
The plans for the Newbern property includes about 1/3 of a mile of trails. Another trail of under a quarter mile would be included at the Rock Park bringing the total trail length to about half a mile.
The city has applied for a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for about $200,000. That grant would reimburse the city for the trails portion of the work, Cody said.
Additionally, the city allocated almost $1.1 million of the city’s special purpose local option sales tax proceeds for recreation, Hicks said. The city could also use T-SPLOST proceeds for the parking lots and sidewalks, he added.
“We’ll just start pulling from the various pools and see where we are,” Hicks said.
