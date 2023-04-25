Bremen's rezoning committee picked up an agenda item they tabled last month in Monday's monthly meeting.
The topic at hand was the rezoning of the property owned by Mr. Troy Waxler and his wife, Mrs. Jessica Waxler. The couple needed to return to the April meeting after selecting their rezoning code.
"We just want to join in as a part of Bremen [so] our boys can be part of Bremen athletics," Troy Waxler stated. "Our family spends our time here and our money here supporting our local businesses. We just want to be a part of that and have out residence be part of that as well."
The Waxlers' attempt to rezone brought an audience who opposed the rezoning. The group that opposed are neighbors to the Waxlers and have concerns about their taxes.
"My property adjoins [theirs] and I oppose it going into the city," said concerned neighbor Carolyn Duncan. "I sent my kids to Bremen schools. I paid [the] tuition. No it wasn't cheap and I was a single mother but I did it."
Duncan states that she would prefer her property to stay in the county and not be converted to city. Her property is next to the Waxler's property on Reid Rd. She said she has lived in the county for 47 years.
After Duncan made her statement, chairman Corey Coats wanted to provide clarification for her.
"Are you aware we're just talking about this one property, not any further properties?" Coats said.
"Yes but he has quite a bit of property next to me," Duncan said. "We've got other neighbors that live up the road as well. Some were not able to come today."
Mike Thompson, the Operations Manager for the city of Bremen, spoke against it as well with the reality of the property's utilities.
"There's no benefit for this property to come to city limits," Thompson said. "No city water; no city sewer; no city roads; we have no trash service out there."
Peggy Johnson, a fellow neighbor to the Waxlers, who lives on Reid Cir., stated that she struggles paying her county taxes now. If her property were to receive city taxes she would not be able to afford to pay it.
"I'm raising a 13-year-old and that's hard enough," Johnson said.
Howard Yarbrough stated that he and his wife purchased their property when it was county property. The Yarbroughs became foster parents, having their property annexed into Bremen so they could let their kids go to Bremen city schools. Once they stopped being foster parents, they rezoned their property back to the county. Yarbrough stated that he is opposed of the Waxlers doing the same action.
The Waxlers stated that, while they won't have the same benefits as other city residents, it does not bother them. The biggest question was aimed at trash and trash pickup. The Waxlers stated that they currently take their own trash and it isn't an issue for them to continue to do so.
"Anytime your property is next to property in the city, as we all know, whether you are annexed or not, your taxes go up," Duncan said.
The council informed Duncan that the Waxlers' property taxes will not affect her own property taxes.
The meeting continued with HD Storage LLC looking to rezone their properties from residential to commercial. Jon Daniels is one of the property owners who attended on behalf of his company.
"We're just trying to get [our properties] into compliance," Daniels said.
The rezoning would allow HD Storage to place fences on their properties to secure the storage units. The current zoning would not allow a six foot fence to surround the property. Daniels said the fences are already being installed while he begins the rezoning process.
"I spoke with Mr. [Perry] Hicks and he gave me the OK to go ahead and [have them installed] as we go through the zoning process," Daniels said. "Currently we're only allowed to have a three foot fence on the front side and the back sides [don't matter]."
The council informed Daniels that he must have the fence leave clearance for any emergency vehicles in the even that they are needed on the property. The council advised Daniels to speak with Norfolk Southern to verify the allotted clearance for trains. The item was tabled for the next meeting.
