“The best laid plans of mice and men often go astray.” — Robert Burns, Of Mice and Men
When Eli Parrish began his seventh-grade year at Bremen Middle School, being a member of the BMS band was not on his wish list.
But Eli said mom, Amy, “made me join the band...”
“I had no desire to play a musical instrument at all,” Eli said. “She thought it would be good for my social life, I think, and I think she knew I had a musical gift.”
Eli is right on both counts.
“He was so shy,” Amy said. “He loved music had rhythm before he could speak, but was afraid to talk to people. I knew in band these kids would be his people. They were my people back then and helped me flourish.”
Flourish, he did.
After picking up some tactile skill “faster than expected” with the clarinet, Eli said Bremen band director Matthew Bass encouraged him to take one-on-one lessons at the University of West Georgia with a student, Kyle Willoughby, who is now the Associate Director of Bands at Paulding County Schools.
“He [Willoughby] encouraged me to audition for District Honor Band,” Eli said. “That experience really encouraged me to spend a lot of time with my instrument. That was a large part of me deciding that I wanted to do music professionally.”
From there, he took lessons at UWG and Emory before attending the Philadelphia International Music Festival, where he got his first orchestral experience.
But even with all that he had experienced, Eli was not convinced until right before college began for him that music would be his path.
“It made me really happy, but I didn’t really look at it as a career,” he said.
His path to that point was always in his mind to follow in his father's footsteps, Dr. William Parrish, and work as a physician. Eli wanted to specialize in infectious diseases, even going as far as shadowing Dr. Laura Larson, who serves as medical director of infection prevention for Tanner Health System, or to have a career in Environmental Science.
Environmental Science is Eli’s second major at Emory University.
That rebellious young teen that initially didn’t want to be in band or play a musical instrument is not only an expert clarinetist, but is also an accomplished composer and conductor at the age of 21.
He began his compositional career with a niche for woodwind instruments and symphonic ensembles. He was recently nominated as the 2023-2024 Stipe Society Fellow for music, he currently studies composition with Davor Vincze at Emory University. Eli’s music has been performed at universities, festivals, and venues across the United States. His works for chamber groups, soloists, and large ensembles explore the intersections of storytelling, environmentalism, and sound-to-color. Eli’s approach to orchestration, dissonance, and texture stems from his background of studying and performing wind ensemble repertoire. Eli frequently collaborates with other composers in the Emory composition studio to curate showcases and workshops for new music.
His passions for performance, conducting, and musical leadership provide inspiration for his compositions. He currently studies conducting with Paul Bhasin and directs the Emory Pep Band and the Emory Young People’s Concert Orchestra. As a clarinetist, he studies with the principal emeritus of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Laura Ardan. He is a clarinetist in the Emory University Symphony Orchestra, Emory Wind Ensemble, and various chamber groups. Eli is the Artistic Vice President of Emory Composers’ Society, Vice President of the Delta Zeta chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon, and serves on Emory’s Music Advisory Board.
Parrish's most recent composition premiere, 'Jaded Adoration', on April 14 at Emory University's Schwartz Center for Performing Arts - Emerson Hall received standing ovations for the music and his conducting of the Emory Wind Ensemble, United States Army Band Brass, Instrumental Artist Affiliates, and students of Agnes Scott College.
This Summer semester, Eli Parrish will be studying abroad in Italy and will perform in a festival in Germany.
Among his many honors include the John and Mary Virginia Foncannon Conducting/Coaching Scholarship (through the Mu Phi Epsilon music honor fraternity) as well as the John H. Gordon Stipe Society fellow for music, and the Dean’s Achievement Scholar.
Though it wasn’t necessarily his first plan, the current plan is to obtain a Master’s degree and Ph.D and become an orchestral conductor or composer, or even teach at a university.
He could become a Doctor of Medicine just for fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.