Bremen City School's Board of Education met Friday morning with one purpose in mind — to name Katie Derringer the new Bremen Middle and Bremen Academy assistant principal. According to a release, she will begin her new role starting in July. She has taught classes for 24 years and has been with Bremen City schools since 2017. She is currently the kindergarten team lead at Jones Elementary.

The candidates for the assistant principal role were interviewed diligently with each principal of every school participated in the interviews. The goal was to promote from within; no outside individuals were going to be able to apply. A total of seven individuals applied for the position.

