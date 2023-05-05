Bremen City School's Board of Education met Friday morning with one purpose in mind — to name Katie Derringer the new Bremen Middle and Bremen Academy assistant principal. According to a release, she will begin her new role starting in July. She has taught classes for 24 years and has been with Bremen City schools since 2017. She is currently the kindergarten team lead at Jones Elementary.
The candidates for the assistant principal role were interviewed diligently with each principal of every school participated in the interviews. The goal was to promote from within; no outside individuals were going to be able to apply. A total of seven individuals applied for the position.
"The interview process was designed to find an individual who can best support and continue the tradition of excellence that is synonymous with Bremen City Schools," said assistant superintendent, Zoe Evans in a press release. "We have found that in Katie Derringer. She is a passionate educator who will serve our students and families well."
Before meeting to approve Derringer, the BOE's Friday morning work session discussed changes being made to the Bremen High School courtyard that are in progress with other items on the agenda.
Shannon Christian, the superintendent for Bremen City Schools, discussed the approval of raising the out of district tuition for the school system to increase revenue. Christian also stated that the State Health coverage increased for certified staff members. The health insurance premiums that are paid on behalf of the certified staff members has increased and is covered by the state. Christian said Governor Brian Kemp signed off on a statewide bonus for teachers, increasing the wage $2,000 on the teacher salary scale. The BOE is discussing an increase for classified staff as well.
Christian discussed the SPLOST accounts for Carroll and Haralson combined, which are currently at $245,000, which is $35,000 less than what they were last year. He said that Haralson County alone is trending towards the bottom, lower than what was available this time last year.
"We're not in any danger," Christian said. "We're just not able to make any big purchases right now."
The Bremen Education Foundation has also been helping teachers by providing them with teacher grants. The community helps provide funds for the grants by attending events and other fundraisers ran by the Bremen Ed Foundation.
"They cleared about $9,000 for that comedy night," Christian said.
In order to keep the Bremen Education Foundation funded, Christian stated that he wants to start reaching out to alumni of Bremen High School believing that alumni would love to help their teachers and their school from which they came.
"People want to stay connected with the school system," he stated. "They're proud of it, we're proud of it. Just keep these people connected."
A letter would be mailed to alumni occasionally to invite them to homecoming or keep them updated on the changes happening in and around the school system. The letters could also invite alumni back for "Class of" celebrations.
Christian said he believes that the Bremen Education Foundation should operate like a booster club does. He used a band booster club as an example. This would mean that any money raised by the volunteers would go to helping the school system overall wherever it may be needed. It would support the work of the BOE.
"I don't need to have the appearance that I'm making the decisions about how the money should be spent," Christian said. "I want them to be separate and I don't want to be the face of that."
The BOE wants to replace the grass at the high school's courtyard with turf. They are waiting on quotes from different organizations however they were quoted $20,000 just for the turf itself. To add the signature Blue Devil, it would cost $65,000.
While looking to place turf, Butter'dudder reached out to the BOE to discuss placing one of their ice cream trucks in the courtyard. The truck is one of their oldest and is no longer operable. The goal would be to place the truck in the courtyard, sell the ice cream to the students and faculty as well as providing students with an opportunity to earn CTAE (Career, Technical, Agricultural Education) credits. The kitchen inside of the truck would also be available for the school to use when ice cream is no longer in season. Christian is discussing with Butter'dudder having a Blue Devil flavor created should they agree to allow the truck to be parked there permanently.
