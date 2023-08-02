A Bremen girl has a new crown.
During the 2023 Royal International Miss International Pageant Finals on July 15, 2023, which were held in Orlando, Fla., Annalee Price, was crowned 2023 Royal International Miss International Role Model Pre-Teen.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 9:23 am
The event was held at the Double Tree at the entrance of Universal Studios.
Over 180 girls from all over the world assembled for week-long series of events.
The international competition consisted of personal interview, onstage personal introduction, fashion wear runway and evening gown competitions. There were also optional competitions offered for the delegates to display their public speaking skills in the spokesmodel competition and their sense of style and fashion in a variety of runway competitions.
According to a press release issued by the organization, in addition to the stage and interview events, Royal International Miss “strives to instill a sense of community and giving back to others. Our international delegates volunteered a total of over 11,000 hours in their communities over the past year. Recognizing these efforts, many awards and scholarships for various community service projects were awarded at the 2023 finale event as well.”
Price will be on a year-long journey to promote her title in Georgia and around the world throughout this year.
The prize package includes various trips, cash scholarships, photo shoots, appearance opportunities and more.
Price is an eighth grader at Bremen Middle School.
