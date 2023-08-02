Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.