Annalee Price

Annalee Price, was crowned 2023 Royal International Miss International Role Model Pre-Teen. The event was held at the Double Tree at the entrance of Universal Studios.

A Bremen girl has a new crown.

During the 2023 Royal International Miss International Pageant Finals on July 15, 2023, which were held in Orlando, Fla., Annalee Price, was crowned 2023 Royal International Miss International Role Model Pre-Teen.