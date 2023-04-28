A Bremen man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years served consecutively plus 12 months to be served consecutively.
According to a release issued by the Coweta Judicial District Attorney, on Feb 13, 2023, a Carroll County jury found defendant Aaron Tarrie Ashley, Sr., of Carrollton Guilty of one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, one county of Aggravated Assault, one count of Concealing the Death of Another, one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Theft by Taking, and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.
According to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 20, 2020, Carroll County Deputies responded to a death investigation off of Rose Street. Upon arrival and a thorough investigation, deputies found a white male deceased in the backyard of the residence and had been hidden by being covered in brush.
Investigator Kim Hope was notified by deputies and she and other investigators which included crime scene investigators responded to the scene to conduct a homicide investigation. The victim was identified as Christopher Taylor Cook, 20, of Carrollton. After determining the cause of death was a gunshot wound, investigators began to search for the lead suspect which was identified by witnesses as Ashley.
Hope and the Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit (ACE) Unit had tracked the potential location of Ashley to Waddell Street in Bremen. With the assistance of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to make contact at the residence with Ashley. Ashley was located at the home but barricaded himself into the residence. Law enforcement spent hours attempting to negotiate with Ashley until eventually the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived and took Ashley into custody.
After further investigation, the murder weapon was located and Ashley was charged with multiple felonies which include malice murder and felony murder.
Ashley’s sentencing hearing was on April 28. Judge John T. Simpson, Chief Judge of the Coweta Circuit sentenced Ashley to life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years served consecutively plus 12 months to be served consecutively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.