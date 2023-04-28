A Bremen man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years served consecutively plus 12 months to be served consecutively.

According to a release issued by the Coweta Judicial District Attorney, on Feb 13, 2023, a Carroll County jury found defendant Aaron Tarrie Ashley, Sr., of Carrollton Guilty of one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, one county of Aggravated Assault, one count of Concealing the Death of Another, one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Theft by Taking, and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

