A Bremen man has been found guilty of murder and numerous other felony charges.

A Carroll County jury found defendant Aaron Tarrie Ashley, Sr. Guilty of one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, one county of Aggravated Assault, one count of Concealing the Death of Another, one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Theft by Taking, and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

