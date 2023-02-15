A Bremen man has been found guilty of murder and numerous other felony charges.
A Carroll County jury found defendant Aaron Tarrie Ashley, Sr. Guilty of one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, one county of Aggravated Assault, one count of Concealing the Death of Another, one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Theft by Taking, and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.
According to a press release from Coweta Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney John H. Cranford Jr., evidence showed the jury that on January 19, 2020, Ashley shot and killed victim Christopher Cook with a shotgun in Ashley’s home. Ashley proceeded to move the body of Cook to the backyard covering the body with dead tree branches and a camouflage sleeping bag. Ashley went back inside to clean the scene and hid the murder weapon at a separate location. Ashley was arrested in Bremen after a standoff with law enforcement
Ashley claimed that shooting Cook was justified because he acted in self-defense. However, the jury rejected the claim, according to Cranford's release.
The case was investigated by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kim Hope and prosecuted by the Carroll County District Attorney Senior Assistant District Attorney Nathan Stewart. Chief Deputy ADA Robert Mooradian presented the case with the help of Inv. Hope and Inv. Shannon Bramblet of the District Attorney’s Office.
Chief Magistrate Judge Michael Hubbard presided over the case and sentencing is currently scheduled for March 23, 2023.
