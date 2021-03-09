Authorities say a Bremen man faces multiple charges for a Friday altercation where he verbally assaulted three individuals with death threats while having a weapon on his person.
Arthur Gene Young, 30, was arrested Saturday by Carrollton Police and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. None of the victims experienced physical harm during the altercation.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office also charged Young for outstanding warrants involving possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple assault, disorderly conduct and reckless conduct.
On the day of the incident, around 2 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to Elizabeth Village Mobile Home Park regarding a kidnapping, according to a CPD incident report. The report said officers, upon arrival, learned that the kidnapped individual was not forcibly taken by the suspect, later identified as Young, and was on his way back to the mobile-home park. After gathering a description of Young, officers issued an all-points bulletin.
Two other victims involved in the simple assault charges told officers that Young screamed and cussed at them as he approached their building. The report said Young allegedly made statements like: "I feel like robbing someone" and "I feel like killing someone." As a result of them fearing for their lives, these two victims locked the doors and called the maintenance man for help, according to the report.
Upon his arrival, the maintenance man reportedly offered Young a ride to get him away from the other two victims. While inside the vehicle, Young took out a handgun from his pocket and placed it on his lap, faced the maintenance man as he drove and told him to drive to Bremen, according to the report. It added that the maintenance man dropped him off at the Columbia Drive and Old Bremen Road intersection and returned to the mobile-home park.
Around 8 a.m. the following day, the report said Bremen Police notified Carrollton Police that they found a man matching Young's description near the Microtel Inn & Suites in Bremen. After speaking to the man, officers confirmed he was Young, were notified by the Carroll Sheriff's Office of outstanding warrants under his name and placed him under arrest. Officers found a handgun that matched the victims' statements and later confirmed Young's story to what the victims' told them.
As of Tuesday evening, Young remains in the Carroll County Jail with a $20,000 bond to his name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.