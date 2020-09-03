A 55-year-old Bremen man was arrested Wednesday for possessing child pornography, including explicit images of infants.
Authorities said the man downloaded more than 50 images of boys and girls ranging from infants to preteens posed in a sexually explicit manner, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s office press release.
Deputies incarcerated David Wayne House, formerly of Villa Rica, on seven felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Earlier in August, the sheriff’s office had received a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about alleged internet crimes against children. The deputies said the GBI tracked pornographic images being downloaded to House’s IP address on electronic devices in his residence, according to the release.
During the initial investigation, the release said it was determined that more than 50 “very explicit” images were allegedly downloaded and the images ranged from infants to preteens, containing boys and girls.
On Aug. 17, deputies obtained a search warrant and searched House’s residence. He was later interviewed and lawmen say he admitted to sending, receiving, and possessing child pornography. House was arrested and charged for the alleged crimes on Wednesday, according to the release.
As this is an active case, investigators said more electronic data will be sorted through, and noted it is unclear at this time if any of the victims are local.
As of Thursday afternoon, House did not have a set bond and remained in the custody of Carroll County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.