The Bremen Police Department arrested Brandon Krepps, 30, of Bremen, on Sunday. Krepps was charged in Haralson County for Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Criminal Trespass. He was also charged in Carroll County for Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony and Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony.

On Sunday, BPD Officer Matthew Bell responded to a call near Ollie's Car Wash regarding a suspicious person. According to the report, the dispatcher advised Bell and other officers that the suspect was a tall white male with black hair wearing a white, black, and red hoodie. Dispatch also advised that the male had tried to get into the complainant's car by pulling the door handle on the driver’s side. After being unsuccessful, Krepps allegedly punched the complainant’s car many times with a closed fist. Bell told dispatch that once he searched the area he would meet the complainant near the Butter’d Udder where they were waiting.

