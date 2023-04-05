The Bremen Police Department arrested Brandon Krepps, 30, of Bremen, on Sunday. Krepps was charged in Haralson County for Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Criminal Trespass. He was also charged in Carroll County for Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony and Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony.
On Sunday, BPD Officer Matthew Bell responded to a call near Ollie's Car Wash regarding a suspicious person. According to the report, the dispatcher advised Bell and other officers that the suspect was a tall white male with black hair wearing a white, black, and red hoodie. Dispatch also advised that the male had tried to get into the complainant's car by pulling the door handle on the driver’s side. After being unsuccessful, Krepps allegedly punched the complainant’s car many times with a closed fist. Bell told dispatch that once he searched the area he would meet the complainant near the Butter’d Udder where they were waiting.
Upon arrival to the area, Bell and other BPD officers began searching. The suspect was eventually located on South Buchanan Street near Alabama Avenue. Bell said he responded to the location.
Per the report, once Bell arrived at the location, he said he saw Couch and Sergeant Henderson who he noticed were with the suspect matching the exact description that dispatched had shared. The suspect was Krepps and Bell asked Henderson if everything was clear for Bell to meet the complainant at the Butter’d Udder..
When Bell got to the location, he met with the complainant who said that she was going to the car wash and had seen Krepps at the wood line near the end of Music Mill Road but "did not think much of it at the time."
According to the report, the complainant was in the car that was finishing up the rinse cycle when Krepps allegedly tried to open her driver's side front door multiple times, but it was locked. Just as advised by dispatch, the complainant said that the male began to hit the window on the driver’s side front door. The complainant was able to put the car in drive and drive away prior to calling 911.
After getting a statement from the complainant, Bell returned to South Buchanan Street with the suspect and Henderson. While Bell was gone, the suspect told Henderson he had been drinking. Bell told Krepps that he was being arrested for Public Intoxication and Criminal Trespass. After handcuffing Krepps, Bell conducted a search finding a glass pipe and when asked about it Krepps said, “I was going to use it for cocaine earlier.”
At that point, Bell advised Krepps that he was being arrested for Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Krepps was transported to the Haralson County Detention Center but released on bail for $1960. He was then transported to the Carroll County Jail where he was denied bail.
