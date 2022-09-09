A Bremen man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man during a dispute.
On Sept. 8, Haralson County deputies were called to an address on Highway 78 in Bremen for a physical domestic dispute. When deputies arrived, both parties were still on scene but separated.
According to police, Brandon Gallimore stated that Michael William Lambert, 51, of Bremen initiated the dispute with Gallimore as well as Karissa Lambert, the alleged aggressor’s daughter who was also on scene.
Lambert allegedly physically attacked Gallimore by putting him into a choke hold, per police. Lambert was able to break the hold, however they continued to struggle, police said.
Once parties were separated, Lambert was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault as well as battery, family violence act through Haralson County and remains incarcerated in Haralson County Jail with a $10,000 bond set.
It was discovered that Lambert also had an outstanding warrant through Carroll County for aggravated assault.
