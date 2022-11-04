A Bremen man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of breaking into a local business in the middle of the night.
On Tuesday at approximately 4:17 a.m., Bremen Police responded to the Dollar Saver located at 617 Alabama Avenue in Bremen after receiving an alert from the alarm system.
According to Bremen Police Chief Keith Pesnell, when responding officers arrived, they observed the glass of the front door window had been broken out and that someone entered the business and money had been taken.
The investigators followed leads after they looked at the surveillance video that led them to a few different places that morning. They were able to identify the alleged suspect as Julius Austin Byers, 25, of Bremen. A Bremen K-9 did some tracking with items that Byers had left behind such as shirts and bags, per Pesnell. He was located at a local motel.
The total amount taken is still being determined, but it is estimated to be between $1,000 and $2,000, according to Pesnell. Byers was arrested and charged with felony burglary in the second degree and second degree criminal damage to property. He remains in the Haralson County Jail after being denied bond.
Bremen woman charged with stealing cash from purse
Carrollton Police arrested a Bremen woman Thursday after being called about a theft.
According to the police report, Carrollton Police were dispatched to the Marathon Gas Station on Maple street on Thursday, Nov. 3, regarding a theft that had occurred. The victim reported that a woman unknown to her, later identified as Cindy Neumann, 58, of Bremen, stole an amount of money from her purse.
According to the report, the Marathon’s surveillance cameras proved that Neumann had in fact unlawfully entered the victim’s purse, stealing money. It was determined that the amount of money taken from the victim added up to $2,400.
She was later located in Bremen and placed under arrest for felony theft by taking. She was released from the Carroll County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
