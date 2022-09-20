Bremen softball was down 1-0 going into the fourth inning in a game against former region rival Heard County on Monday, but the Lady Blue Devils came out of the inning up 9-1, which would be the final score.
After Hali Duke and Zoe Cook both got hits to lead off the fourth, Bremen’s first score of the game was a two-RBI double by Ansley Agan.
This put Bremen up 2-1, but they were not done yet.
Belle Akins put the next score on the board with a two-run center-field home run. Then, pitcher Payton Terrell hit a solo homer, Mandy Rhinehart hit a two-run homer, and Hali Duke hit a solo homer.
At that point, it was 8-1 Bremen with two outs on the board in the fourth, and Sarah Morris crossed home plate on a Heard County error to add the final run of the inning and ultimately the game.
Heard County initially took the 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Aubree Ussery, but they were unable to find another run, and the game ended on a fifth-inning run rule at 9-1.
Ussery led the Lady Braves at the plate with two hits on three at-bats. Chasity Kates and Hailey Toney also had one hit apiece for Heard.
Terrell earned the win for Bremen in the circle. The starter went three-and-two thirds innings, allowing just one run on two hits and six strikeouts. Emalee Morris pitched the rest of the game in relief.
LilyRae Fulford took the loss for Heard County, allowing eight earned runs on twelve hits and a strikeout through four innings. Auna Brice also pitched an inning in relief.
Duke led Bremen at the plate with three hits on three at-bats.
Bremen’s next game will be a region matchup at home against Coahulla Creek on Thursday.
Heard County will be playing Marion County today at Columbus State, and they will be back home on Thursday against Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.