Bremen High one-actors capture state from '9 to 5'

Working 9 to 5, or even later some days, Bremen High’s cast and crew won the 2021 GHSA one-act play championship for Class AA the weekend of Feb. 13. Under director Monica Turner, Bremen performed “9 to 5: The Musical” — based on the Dolly Parton-Jane Fonda movie of the early 1980s — at Washington County High School (Sandersville).
The champions are putting on a final performance Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center. Seats are limited; tickets will be on sale at the door for $10.
Turner has directed one-act play at Bremen High since 2004. That’s when the school won the first of four state championships in Class A. The most recent win was in 2012 in AA. Turner also leads the Bremen literary program that has won state the last six years both in AA and AAA.
“We have an endless supply of talent here at BHS,” said Turner. “Our students are not only talented, but they are dedicated to being the best and willing to put in the work it takes to achieve excellence. They balance academics and several extra curricular activities while giving everything they have to the play itself.”
As with competition cheerleading, the one-act play finals in the GHSA were moved from November to February this school year. These schedules were altered as schools adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic that closed schools and extra curricular activities last March. Turner said doing one-act play later in the calendar conflicted with spring activities like soccer and baseball.
“Preparing was definitely more difficult,” said Turner. “We wore masks at rehearsal and even when singing. We were allowed to compete without masks, but we didn’t practice without masks very often due to safety concerns. We had to take frequent breaks and space ourselves out all over the theatre while learning music and choreography.
“We had to work long hours to make sure we could have everyone at practice since many of our students are also athletes. We worked many nights until 9 p.m., but it obviously paid off.
“My colleagues — Jamie Lipscomb, Chelsie Moore and Patrick McCarley — helped make our show a winner, and our administration was very supportive.”
Bremen’s Emma Popphan won Best Actress as the character ‘Doralee Rhodes.’ Jessica Friedl, Abbie Sailors, Griffyn Bishop, Olivia Reaves, and Daulton Payne were named to the state All-Star Cast.
The championship cast and crew is made up of: Abbie Sailors, Emma Popphan, Jessica Friedl, Griffyn Bishop, Cassidy Cheatwood, Ansleigh Harris, Curtis Chandler, Daulton Payne, Anna Barrett, Karmen Fields, Jayda Taylor, Jenna Langley, Olivia Reaves, Anna Denney, Logan Atkins, Lexi Atkins, Annaelise Appleby, Chloe Billingsley, Caleb Smith, Brock Bullock, Bryce McFarlin, Rory Powers, Izzi McWhorter-Yun, Sara Nicholson, Hope Cohran, Lilly Wilson, Madison McCoy, Rachel Crawford, Megan Garner, Trey Eubanks and Gavin Bishop.
