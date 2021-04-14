At first, it looked like bringing state championship level soccer to Bremen High School would be seven years in the making.
If they have to settle for eight, so be it. At least, in 2021, the school is a month away from realizing that ultimate dream and praying each day that nothing gets in the way again.
Sitting atop the Class AA rankings for Georgia High School Association soccer clubs — boys and girls — are those Bremen High Blue Devils. Already locked in No. 1 slots from their region in the upcoming state playoffs, Bremen hosts one more regular-season non-region doubleheader tonight vs. Northgate High from Newnan. After that, it’s a five-round marathon that culminates with the state finals the weekend of May 15.
Jason Fields was brought in from Paulding County eight years ago to begin Bremen’s program on the pitch. Success came quickly; so much so that the Blue Devils reached the state semifinals on more than one occasion. In eight years, Bremen has 13 total region championships for soccer.
It was in the 2020 season that Fields believed Bremen — both boys and girls — were primed to not only reach the championship round, but to bring the big trophies back home. Everything was rolling along until that fateful weekend in mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Georgia schools to first suspend activities — classes and athletics — and then, by the end of March, cancel everything for the remainder of the term.
Fast-forward to April 13, 2021, when Bremen hosted Carrollton High for a non-region doubleheader. The boys’ match ended in a 2-2 tie, but as far as losses go there are none against the Blue Devils. They have 15 wins, including a sweep of all six Region 5-2A matches.
The girls varsity team slipped one time, 7-1 back on Feb. 12, against a good North Paulding club that now has 11 wins. This was also a night when Bremen was still in basketball season and Fields was missing five projected starters.
But things have since been flawless with a 15-1 record, 11 shutouts and a significant 9-0 stomping of previously unbeaten and No. 5-ranked Model High at home on April 2.
The dual No. 1 ranking is courtesy of eurosportscoreboard.com.
“Some years, one team’s a little stronger than the other,” said Fields, serving the dual role of boys and girls head coach. “We’re pretty balanced this year.
“On the girls side, there hasn’t been too many close games. We’ve kind of imposed our will on most teams. (The Model score) tells you what kind of team we have on the girls side.
“On the boys side, I’ve told them this is the strongest I’ve had at Bremen. The program has gotten stronger every year.”
In fact, Fields let out one little personal milestone that, from the Model games, he earned his 200th coaching win for Bremen soccer.
“We have a good group of seniors on each,” said Fields. “They’ve been on some pretty competitive teams. To be honest, last year I felt my girls’ side would have won state. We were 9-0. I felt my boys had a good chance to win state last year, too. They were 7-2. I think some of that, the way the season ended and how COVID disrupted everything, has really motivated us to make sure we do our best this year.
“The leadership on both teams is impeccable. I have some of the best leaders I’ve ever had, and I’ve been doing this 30 years. Having those kind of kids on the field, they are almost like assistant coaches. They understand the game and the philosophy we try to play. You never worry about having to come off at halftime and having 30 coaching points. Those leaders are making adjustments as they see the game progress.”
Those making things happen for Bremen include Justin Shin, a senior captain that Fields said may have the most talent he’s ever coached. He said Shin may know the game better than most coaches around. Fields said the girls’ team is young, led by Mary House, a sophomore who is tied for the top on the single-season scoring list with 36 goals.
“It’s really hard to stop her,” said Fields. “She had a good supporting cast. There are other girls on the team who have 18 to 20 goals. I think we got a lot of momentum after beating Carrollton 7-1 [Tuesday].”
On the defensive side, Fields said the back line for the girls is made up of three seniors and one sophomore. He said he had two goalkeepers to choose from for the first time; before he’s had to bring in a basketball or softball player and create a keeper. But with girls who want to play that position and get their training in, it’s led to the high number of shutouts.
“Sometimes, because we are overwhelming on offense, they don’t get a lot of work,” said Fields. “When they are pressed for duty, they show up.
“On the boys side, our defense is lights out. They really understand the game. I have three keepers, all of them quality keepers. They are tested, and they show up. I was impressed with them against Carrollton because Carrollton has a lot of talent. They managed to shut down their key offensive weapons.
“I build from the back, and we have a lot of talent in the back. This year we have a solid 11 on the field and some depth on the bench.”
In the boys match Tuesday, Bremen led the Trojans 2-0 at halftime but Carrollton tied it up on a “great shot” towards the end. Fields said the Blue Devils played well all match, and sometimes a tie isn’t a bad thing in that it makes more determined the next time you take the pitch.
“The expectation is when you start the season we are going to get deep in the playoffs,” said Fields. “That’s what we are going to do. These kids work harder than any kids I’ve ever coached, and I’ve coached at three or four different clubs. The work ethic out here helps a lot. I don’t have to worry about grades, kids (not) coming to practice. All I have to worry about is showing up, coaching them up, making sure we’re staying positive, and the results are coming.
“The parent support is awesome out here too. The community gives us a lot of support.”
About those playoffs, there are two names Fields believes are in Bremen’s future for boys and girls: Lovett and Pace. But first it’s the opening round the weekend of April 23, when he knows the boys will play Rabun County at home and the girls either Banks County or Elbert County at home.
“The first three games, my expectation is we should dominate,” said Fields. “We’ve controlled better teams than we’ll see in the first three rounds. When we get to the fourth, it’s either Pace or Lovett. If we make it past them, it will be Pace or Lovett in the final.”
These are private schools, and Fields said Bremen’s never lost to a public school in the playoffs. They have lost to Pace, Holy Innocents’, St. Vincent’s and the like.
“I was so upset last year, especially for my seniors,” said Fields, again looking back on what might have been in 2020. “I had such a good group of girls seniors, and some of them are playing at the next level. They were very confident that we could beat St. Vincent’s, the team took us out the year before.”
He had to break the final news about last season through an online meeting. Even before all was clear to play the 2021 season, Fields prepared as he always did and hoped for the best. He said he didn’t know for certain the season would go on until early January.
“I always had the expectation something might pop up,” he said. “Another outbreak. No sports. I feel blessed we’ve been able to get this far into the season and hope we get through these playoffs without any of those kind of things. Maybe we can have our full team out there and show people all the work we’ve put in.”
