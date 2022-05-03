This past weekend, Bremen and Haralson County both fought to stay alive in the AA state baseball playoffs. Unfortunately, both teams came up short, as Bremen fell to Pepperell 8-7 on a game-winning grand slam, and Haralson County fell to Coosa 4-2 after surrendering three runs in the third.
Bremen led 7-4 with Pepperell batting in the top of the seventh. The Dragons started off the inning with a ground out, but the next three at-bats loaded the bases, thanks to singles by Ryan Ely, Dakota Corntassel and Layton Sanford.
That was when Pepperell’s Kolby Davis stepped up to the plate and nailed a grand slam to left field on a 1-0 count to put Pepperell up 8-7. The Blue Devils were able to escape the inning without giving up another run, but they needed to respond in the bottom of the seventh.
Bremen’s Dylan Huey got on base with a walk to get the response started. Then, Owen Millians tapped a sacrifice bunt to put Huey on second base. Aiden Price was up next, and after a six-pitch at-bat, Price struck out looking.
With Price’s strikeout, Pepperell was one out away from a win, and that is exactly what they got as AJ Lipham hit a fly-out to none other than Davis, the same guy who hit Pepperell’s grand slam.
The highlight of the game for the Blue Devils was the fourth inning in which they found three runs off an RBI single by Beau Kelley and a two-RBI single by Will Hindman. Another bright spot was when Kelley hit a solo homer in the first inning.
Sanford started the game for Pepperell, but Ely led Pepperell to the win on the pitcher’s mound. Ely allowed zero hits and zero runs through the sixth and seventh innings, striking out two and walking one.
Caden Johnson took the loss for the Blue Devils, surrendering five runs on eight hits over three-and-a-third innings with no walks. Denver Crook started the game for Bremen, and he surrendered two runs on six hits over three innings, striking out one and walking zero. Lipham also pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief.
On offense, Bremen racked up eight hits, and Kelley and Lipham each had two hits to lead the Blue Devils. On the other hand, Pepperell tallied 16 hits in the game. Ely, Sanford, Davis, Brenton McGinnis, and Corntassel all collected multiple hits, and Ely went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Pepperell in hits.
Haralson County vs. Coosa
After gaining a quick lead In the first inning, Haralson County fell behind as Coosa scored three runs in the third. The Rebels’ offense struggled to find runs after the first inning, ultimately allowing Coosa to walk away with the win.
The Rebels jumped out to an early lead as Colton Sanders doubled on a 0-1 count in the first inning, scoring two runs. Unfortunately for the Rebels, these would be their only runs of the game, and a 2-0 lead was not quite enough to best the Coosa Eagles.
Coosa first cut into the Rebels lead batting in the bottom of the first, as Cody King scored on a ground out by Hayden McBurnett. Haralson County still held onto a narrow 2-1 lead.
Then, the Eagles’ big third inning allowed them to take the lead for good, as McBurnett hit an RBI single, Gavin East stole home plate and McBurnett came home on a Andrew Holt pop-out. The rest of the game was mostly composed of a series of outs from either team, and Coosa wrapped up the victory.
East earned the win for Coosa, allowing three hits and zero runs over six-and-a-third innings on the mound, striking out two and walking one. McBurnett started the game for the Eagles, surrendering three hits and two runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one
Clay Hyatt took the loss on the hill for Haralson County. Hyatt lasted three-and-two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out three and walking zero. Holden Davis threw a no-hitter through two-and-a-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
On offense, Coosa collected seven hits in the game. East and King each collected two hits to lead the Eagles. Haralson County collected six hits in the loss. Hyatt and Carson Ray both had two hits for Haralson County, and Sanders led the team with the only two RBIs of the game for the Rebels.
