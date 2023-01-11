Bremen hosted Gordon Lee for this season's sixth set of region basketball games on Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Devils got out in front early and sustained a double-digit lead for most of the second half to win 48-36. Despite a quick 2-0 lead for the Bremen boys, Gordon Lee's three-point attack proved to be too much, and Bremen fell 56-31.
Girls
Gordon Lee struck first with a three-pointer two minutes into the game, but consecutive scores by Bremen's Shelby Underwood and Jayda Smith put the Blue Devils in front.
Gordon Lee tied things up 4-4 on a free throw by Riley Shirley, but that would be their last score of the first quarter, as Bremen went on a 8-0 run to close the first quarter, including four foul-shot points by Marley Derringer.
Going in up 12-4, Bremen only expanded upon their lead in the second quarter. Senior guard Mary House led the way for the Devils in this quarter with a three pointer and a pair of scores off steals.
The Blue Devils went into the half with a 24-14 lead. Gordon Lee again made the first shot of the quarter in the third, but Bremen's Jayda Smith quickly responded, pulling up for a deep three to make the Bremen lead eleven points.
Following a three-pointer by Gordon Lee's Gracie Helton, the final basket of the third period was a driving jump shot by House along the baseline, giving Bremen back a ten point lead, 33-23, going into the fourth.
Bremen outscored Gordon Lee 8-2 in the first stretch of the fourth quarter, sparked by a steal and score by Brianna Muldoon. Gordon Lee came back to cut Bremen's lead to nine points with 1:26 left, but that was as close as the Trojans got, and Bremen walked away with their third region win of the season.
Boys
In the first minute of play, Bremen's Cade Costanzo grabbed a quick steal and took it down the court for an easy layup to put the Blue Devils ahead 2-0 early.
However, Bremen only scored one other time in the first quarter, and Gordon Lee's Hunter Holmes drove down the lane four times for eight points. After the Trojans knocked down a pair of free throws near the end of the first period, Bremen went into the second quarter down 10-4.
Holmes finished the game with 18 points to lead Gordon Lee.
The Trojans went on a 7-0 run to begin the second quarter, but that streak was ended by a 6-0 run by Bremen, including scores by Evan Brown, Costanzo, and Owen Millians.
Bremen looked as though they could fight their way back into the game following a overhand assist from Millians to Brown at the post, but four straight scores by Gordon Lee, including two threes by Holmes, put Bremen down 30-14 at the half.
Gordon Lee knocked down a total of five three pointers in the third quarter to give them a 49-23 lead going into the fourth. Bremen's Brody Barrow had an and-one score to start the fourth, but the Gordon Lee lead was too much to overcome for the hosting Blue Devils.
Bremen's boys move to 2-8 on the season and have yet to win a region game with a home region contest against Adairsville coming up on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.