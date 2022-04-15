Bremen’s girls soccer team is moving onto the second round of state playoffs after a dominant 10-0 win over Gordon Central on Thursday. Mary House and Bella Fields both had a hat trick in the win.
The Blue Devils put up eight goals in the first half on their way to victory. Danilyn Sheats got the action started with a header off a corner kick early in the game near the 36 minute mark.
Three minutes later, after Gordon Central struggled to get the ball away from their goal, Bremen’s Lily Keown came away with a steal in front of the goal and knocked back Bremen’s second goal of the night.
The Warriors had perhaps their greatest chance at a goal with around 31-and-a-half minutes until the half when they pushed the ball past quarter field in Blue Devil territory, but Bremen stood tall, not allowing the Warriors to get off a shot.
“Our defense had the clamps on them and we controlled the whole match,” said Bremen head coach Jason Fields.
Bremen spread the ball around in the first half of play, as their third goal came from House, the third Blue Devil to score a goal on the night.
Once again keeping the ball on the Gordon Central side of the field, Bremen’s House had two near misses around the 25-minute mark, the first banking off the right post and the next sailing over the crossbar.
The Blue Devils stayed aggressive, though, and a few moments later Harrod tapped an assist to Fields for another goal up the middle, and it was 4-0 Bremen. Harrod also went on to score the Blue Devils’ fifth goal off an assist from Yujean Shin.
Bremen did not stop there. With around 15 minutes left in the first half, Sheats got her second goal of the night, sneaking in a shot from the right side of the field. Two minutes later, Fields also earned her second goal on a fast break up the middle to make it 7-0 Bremen.
The last goal of the first half was also by Fields off a House assist. After an aggressive first period on both sides of the ball, Bremen was up 8-0.
House was the star of the second period of play. The second half was reduced to 20 minutes, and within the first two minutes, House had already scored with a laser shot from the right side. Less than two minutes later, House headed in the mercy-rule goal with 16:41 on the clock.
With the win, the Blue Devils are scheduled to face Bleckley County in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday, April 20; time is to be determined.
