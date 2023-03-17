Bremen High School announced their 2023-2024 varsity football schedule on Friday, the first coverage-area school to do so in official capacity.
The schedule includes three different area rivalry games early in the season, as well as a region slate that begins on September 15 after a bye week.
Bremen’s season begins with two scrimmage games, the first of which will be against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets at home on August 4 at 7:30 p.m. The Yellow Jackets hail from Haralson County’s region, 7-AA, so the scrimmage could serve as a measure before both teams take on the Rebels later in the season.
The Blue Devils’ second scrimmage game will be a rematch from last season’s scrimmage slate, as the Blue Devils take on Mt. Zion, this time at Bremen. In this scrimmage last season, Mt. Zion outscored Bremen 14-3 with varsity starters on the field.
Moving on, Bremen head coach Davis Russell deemed the beginning of their regular season schedule “rivalry row from the get-go,” last year.
The 2023 season will be no different.
The Blue Devils begin the regular season at home against the Heard County Braves, a rematch of last year’s two-point, 15-13 nail-biting Bremen win.
Then, the Blue Devils will have to travel into enemy territory the following two weeks, with rivalry games against Haralson County and Bowdon.
Against Haralson County, Bremen will look to avenge last years’ 15-14 loss on a late two-point conversion. Against Bowdon, they will look to settle the score on last years’ 35-0 shutout loss to the eventual Class A D-II state champion Red Devils.
Following ‘rivalry row,’ Bremen will have an open week to prepare for region play. Their region schedule will follow the same order as last years’ with host locations swapped.
After a stretch of Gordon Lee, Ridgeland, Ringgold, and Lafayette, their second open week will be the week of October 13, before closing out the regular season with Coahulla Creek at home and two straight away games against Adairsville and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.